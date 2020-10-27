Portion of Route 718 in City of Sharon, Mercer County to be Closed for Railroad Repairs

​Route 718 (North Water Avenue) is scheduled to be closed near the intersection with North Main Avenue in the City of Sharon in Mercer County on Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29, 2020 due to work on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

A detour will be set up using State Street (Route 3008), Route 518 (Sharpsville Avenue), and West Clark Street (Route 3012).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #