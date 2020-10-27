Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,718 in the last 365 days.

Portion of Route 718 in City of Sharon, Mercer County to be Closed for Railroad Repairs

​Route 718 (North Water Avenue) is scheduled to be closed near the intersection with North Main Avenue in the City of Sharon in Mercer County on Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29, 2020 due to work on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. 

A detour will be set up using State Street (Route 3008), Route 518 (Sharpsville Avenue), and West Clark Street (Route 3012). 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1. 

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

You just read:

Portion of Route 718 in City of Sharon, Mercer County to be Closed for Railroad Repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.