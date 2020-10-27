Route 252 (Palmer’s Mill Road) Restricted Next Wednesday for Bridge Replacement over Springton Reservoir in Delaware County

​King of Prussia, PA – Route 252 (Palmer’s Mill Road) motorists will encounter a single lane pattern with flagging operations between Lakeview Drive and Newtown Street in Upper Providence and Marple townships, Delaware County, on Wednesday, November 4, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for lane pattern reconfiguration as traffic is switched to the new bridge structure as part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 252 (Palmer’s Mill Road) over the Springton Reservoir, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

The purpose of the bridge replacement is to address existing deficiencies of the Route 252 (Palmer’s Mill Road) bridge and provide increased span length to accommodate Aqua Pennsylvania’s future spillway improvement project.

This project included the construction of a temporary bridge that will be used to carry northbound Route 252 (Palmer’s Mill Road) traffic over Springton Reservoir to maintain one travel lane in each direction through the project limits.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $13,076,495 project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Construction on this project is expected to finish in the fall of 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

