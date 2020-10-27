PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Increasing 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Quarterly Highlights

Revenue of $41.5 million, which was positively impacted by approximately $0.5 million from a weaker U.S. dollar compared to the same period last year.

Net income from continuing operations of $3.0 million compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $9.3 million, the highest third quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years and a 67.2% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019

Increasing 2020 annual Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second time this year to approximately $32 million

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 28,026 $ 29,987 -6.5 % $ 81,211 $ 86,295 -5.9 % Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 12,651 10,803 17.1 % 33,593 32,398 3.7 % Adjacent Services 855 1,500 -43.0 % 2,578 4,375 -41.1 % Total $ 41,532 $ 42,290 -1.8 % $ 117,382 $ 123,068 -4.6 % Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,034 (1,542 ) 296.8 % (431 ) (9,959 ) 95.7 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 9,349 $ 5,592 67.2 % $ 20,372 $ 10,181 100.1 %

“As we have done consistently throughout 2020, we again delivered on our promises of fiscal discipline, improved productivity and expanded operating leverage during the third quarter. As a result, we’re pleased to be announcing the highest third quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years and the highest third quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage in over ten years. During the quarter, we also made solid progress executing strategic initiatives that we believe will usher in the next generation of PRGX,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With over 75 percent of our revenue coming from clients providing essential goods and services, our resilient client base has supported these strong financial results. As a result of our year-to-date financial performance and our outlook for the rest of the year, we are increasing our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second time this year to approximately $32 million,” concluded Stewart.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $41.5 million, compared to $42.3 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 1.8%. Third quarter 2020 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $40.7 million compared to $40.8 million in the third quarter of the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $0.9 million compared to $1.5 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 2.9% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $20.8 million, or 50.1% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $25.5 million, or 60.4% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 were $13.8 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $13.5 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.3 million, or 22.5% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $5.6 million, or 13.2% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.8 million or 67.2%.

Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $117.4 million, compared to $123.1 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 4.6%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $114.8 million compared to $118.7 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $2.6 million compared to $4.4 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 3.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $63.9 million, or 54.5% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $77.1 million, or 62.6% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $41.9 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $43.2 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.4 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $10.0 million, or $(0.44) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $20.4 million, or 17.4% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $10.2 million, or 8.3% of revenue, for the same period in 2019, an increase of $10.2 million or 100.1%.

Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of the prior year and net cash provided by operating activities was $22.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $3.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $22.6 million, and borrowings of $31.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

Guidance

For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $32 million.

Third Quarter Earnings Call

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company’s overall condition and growth prospects, and the Company’s expectations regarding its 2020 financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company’s future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company or its clients,

the Company’s ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company’s ability to execute on its profitability improvement efforts, the Company’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company’s business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company’s business, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, as described above, the adjustments may vary from period to period and in the future the Company will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Schedule 4 to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

SCHEDULE 1 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 41,532 $ 42,290 $ 117,382 $ 123,068 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 20,813 25,539 63,931 77,086 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,751 13,544 41,941 43,209 Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 1,295 2,648 5,401 7,232 Amortization of intangible assets 830 864 2,487 2,598 Impairment charges 553 — 553 — Acquisition-related adjustment income — (250 ) — (250 ) Total operating expenses 37,242 42,345 114,313 129,875 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 4,290 (55 ) 3,069 (6,807 ) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (418 ) 905 219 1,034 Interest expense, net 216 376 861 1,441 Other loss (income) 2 4 4 (4 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 4,490 (1,340 ) 1,985 (9,278 ) Income tax expense 1,456 202 2,416 681 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,034 $ (1,542 ) $ (431 ) $ (9,959 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations — 900 — 642 Net income from discontinued operations — 900 — 642 Net income (loss) $ 3,034 $ (642 ) $ (431 ) $ (9,317 ) Basic income (loss) per common share: Basic income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.13 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.44 ) Basic income from discontinued operations — 0.04 — 0.03 Total basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.13 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.41 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share: Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.13 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted income from discontinued operations — 0.04 — 0.03 Total diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.13 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,695 22,770 22,597 22,715 Diluted 23,018 22,770 22,597 22,715







SCHEDULE 2 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,625 $ 14,982 Restricted cash 121 46 Receivables: Contract receivables, net 38,763 43,112 Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net 995 704 Total receivables 39,758 43,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,586 5,582 Total current assets 66,090 64,426 Property, equipment and software, net 20,566 17,746 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,226 10,969 Goodwill 15,027 15,070 Intangible assets, net 8,963 11,506 Deferred income taxes 3,689 3,921 Other assets 1,584 1,828 Total assets $ 126,145 $ 125,466 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,462 $ 4,326 Accrued payroll and related expenses 17,148 12,951 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,117 3,717 Refund liabilities 4,443 4,513 Deferred revenue 1,821 2,217 Current portion of long-term debt — 17 Total current liabilities 31,991 27,741 Long-term debt 30,673 36,603 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,482 7,435 Refund liabilities 64 9 Deferred income taxes 628 628 Total liabilities 69,838 72,416 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 236 234 Additional paid-in capital 586,876 582,404 Accumulated deficit (529,607 ) (529,176 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,198 ) (412 ) Total shareholders’ equity 56,307 53,050 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 126,145 $ 125,466







SCHEDULE 3 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,034 $ (642 ) $ (431 ) $ (9,317 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment charges 553 — 553 — Depreciation and amortization 2,125 3,512 7,888 9,830 Operating lease right-of-use asset expense 905 1,115 3,100 3,363 Amortization of deferred loan costs 23 4 71 121 Noncash interest expense 205 707 205 707 Stock-based compensation expense 1,959 527 5,155 3,573 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (250 ) — (250 ) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (418 ) 905 219 1,034 Deferred income taxes (87 ) 4 250 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Billed receivables (2,790 ) 2,203 1,760 8,796 Unbilled receivables 326 1,402 2,343 551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 288 316 1,726 (980 ) Operating lease liabilities (933 ) — (2,912 ) — Other assets 22 (1,757 ) (30 ) (3,324 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,842 (1,187 ) (1,405 ) (4,117 ) Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,890 1,456 4,216 (3,514 ) Refund liabilities 288 (2,123 ) 19 (2,437 ) Deferred revenue (154 ) (540 ) (378 ) (832 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,078 5,652 22,349 3,208 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and software, net of disposal proceeds (2,701 ) (4,039 ) (8,321 ) (11,679 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,701 ) (4,039 ) (8,321 ) (11,679 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of credit facility (6,000 ) (5,000 ) (44,000 ) (8,000 ) Proceeds from credit facility — 8,000 38,000 22,400 Payment of deferred loan costs — — — (394 ) Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions — (3,750 ) — (4,229 ) Restricted stock repurchased from employees for withholding taxes (6 ) (10 ) (404 ) (760 ) Repurchases of common stock — (1,984 ) (284 ) (4,212 ) Proceeds from option exercises — — — 221 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,006 ) (2,744 ) (6,688 ) 5,026 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 191 718 378 663 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,562 (413 ) 7,718 (2,782 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 21,184 11,650 15,028 14,019 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 22,746 $ 11,237 $ 22,746 $ 11,237 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 298 $ 343 $ 1,014 $ 728 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 682 $ 2,116 $ 1,486 $ 2,118







SCHEDULE 4 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 3,034 $ (642 ) $ (431 ) $ (9,317 ) Income tax expense 1,456 202 2,416 681 Interest expense, net 216 376 861 1,441 EBIT 4,706 (64 ) 2,846 (7,195 ) Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 1,295 2,648 5,401 7,232 Amortization of intangible assets 830 864 2,487 2,598 EBITDA 6,831 3,448 10,734 2,635 Impairment charges 553 — 553 — Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (418 ) 905 219 1,034 Acquisition-related adjustment income — (250 ) — (250 ) Transformation, severance, and other expenses 422 1,858 2,401 3,835 Investigation and settlement of employment matter — — 1,306 — Other loss (income) 2 4 4 (4 ) Stock-based compensation 1,959 527 5,155 3,573 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,349 $ 6,492 $ 20,372 $ 10,823 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 9,349 $ 5,592 $ 20,372 $ 10,181 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ — $ 900 $ — $ 642

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.





SCHEDULE 5 PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results by Operating Segment * (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue, net Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 28,026 $ 29,987 $ (1,961 ) $ 81,211 $ 86,295 $ (5,084 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 12,651 10,803 1,848 33,593 32,398 1,195 Adjacent Services 855 1,500 (645 ) 2,578 4,375 (1,797 ) Total $ 41,532 $ 42,290 $ (758 ) $ 117,382 $ 123,068 $ (5,686 ) Cost of revenue Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 14,193 $ 17,201 $ (3,008 ) $ 44,527 $ 49,140 $ (4,613 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 6,324 6,661 (337 ) 18,323 20,576 (2,253 ) Adjacent Services 296 1,677 (1,381 ) 1,081 7,370 (6,289 ) Total $ 20,813 $ 25,539 $ (4,726 ) $ 63,931 $ 77,086 $ (13,155 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 1,943 $ 3,464 $ (1,521 ) $ 6,170 $ 10,490 $ (4,320 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 1,209 1,801 (592 ) 3,758 6,553 (2,795 ) Adjacent Services (29 ) 172 (201 ) (82 ) 1,081 (1,163 ) Corporate 10,628 8,107 2,521 32,095 25,085 7,010 Total $ 13,751 $ 13,544 $ 207 $ 41,941 $ 43,209 $ (1,268 ) Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 1,120 $ 2,191 $ (1,071 ) $ 4,835 $ 5,872 $ (1,037 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 162 176 (14 ) 486 520 (34 ) Adjacent Services 13 281 (268 ) 80 840 (760 ) Total $ 1,295 $ 2,648 $ (1,353 ) $ 5,401 $ 7,232 $ (1,831 ) Amortization of intangible assets Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 408 $ 437 $ (29 ) $ 1,224 $ 1,313 $ (89 ) Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 43 41 2 126 126 — Adjacent Services 379 386 (7 ) 1,137 1,159 (22 ) Total $ 830 $ 864 $ (34 ) $ 2,487 $ 2,598 $ (111 ) Impairment charges Adjacent Services $ 553 $ — $ 553 $ 553 $ — $ 553 Total $ 553 $ — $ 553 $ 553 $ — $ 553 Acquisition-related adjustments Corporate $ — $ (250 ) $ 250 $ — $ (250 ) $ 250 Total $ — $ (250 ) $ 250 $ — $ (250 ) $ 250 Operating income (loss) Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 10,362 $ 6,694 $ 3,668 $ 24,455 $ 19,480 $ 4,975 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 4,913 2,124 2,789 10,900 4,623 6,277 Adjacent Services (357 ) (1,016 ) 659 (191 ) (6,075 ) 5,884 Corporate (10,628 ) (7,857 ) (2,771 ) (32,095 ) (24,835 ) (7,260 ) Total $ 4,290 $ (55 ) $ 4,345 $ 3,069 $ (6,807 ) $ 9,876 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 11,938 $ 9,976 $ 1,962 $ 31,577 $ 27,697 $ 3,880 Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 5,317 2,481 2,836 12,100 5,654 6,446 Adjacent Services 588 (18 ) 606 1,706 (3,122 ) 4,828 Corporate (8,494 ) (6,847 ) (1,647 ) (25,011 ) (20,048 ) (4,963 ) Total $ 9,349 $ 5,592 $ 3,757 $ 20,372 $ 10,181 $ 10,191

* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.