Rainbow Restaurant gets creative in continuing to serve the Fort Collins community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Collins, Colorado – The Rainbow Restaurant, a family-owned dining spot that is part of the fabric of the Fort Collins community has found some creative ways to continue to serve customers during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Now open for take-out and delivery service, Rainbow Restaurant is also producing more than 300 meals a day for front-line workers providing essential services during this critical period, as well as homeless individuals in the community.

Long at the forefront of the healthy dining movement in the area, Rainbow restaurant continues to produce delicious food using only the freshest ingredients, and can accommodate a wide range of dining preferences, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free fare, in addition to traditional breakfast and lunch favorites.

“Food brings communities together, and that’s more important than ever today,” said Daniel Jones, Owner, Rainbow Restaurant. “We wouldn’t still be here after 40 years without the support of this community, and so now we’re looking to give something back. This is why we’re providing hundreds of meals to front-line health workers, first responders as well as some of our homeless population.

“While we can’t completely open our doors just yet, we are here to serve the broader community as well, with the same delicious, high-quality dishes you’ve come to expect, available for take-out or delivery service.”

The menu continues to feature crowd favorites like eggs benedict and a pesto BLT, along with eclectic lunch offerings like fresh guacamole, sweet potato latkes, a falafel wrap and more. Dinner carry-out options include new offerings like Campfire Curry, along with Enchiladas, ever-popular Power Bowl combos and more. Order online at rainbowfoco.com for carry-out, or place a delivery order through Noco Nosh.

Of course Rainbow Restaurant’s commitment to quality is unwavering, which has won the dining spot a host of admirers and secured its place on a number of ‘best-of’ lists, including:

• Thrillist - The Best Restaurants to Check Out in Fort Collins

• The Coloradan - 6 vegan-friendly places to eat at in FoCo

• Visit Ft. Collins Colorado.com - Fort Collins Community Connections: Rainbow Restaurant

The Rainbow Restaurant wants to thank the Fort Collins community for their continued support, and looks forward to serving the community in person when the health and safety situation allows.

About Rainbow Restaurant

Rainbow Restaurant specializes in delicious breakfast and lunch food served by a friendly staff in a comfy atmosphere inside and on the outside patio. Both menus offer a wide variety of highly recommended traditional, vegetarian, vegan and gluten free dishes. Rainbow Restaurant is family-owned and has been one of the top breakfast restaurants in Fort Collins for over 40 years!

We are passionate about an exceptional dining experience, starting with using only the healthiest, freshest ingredients in every dish. Every dish is prepared from scratch by our experienced chefs and, of course, backed by care and love.

We're proud to say we've been a leader in that movement since the very beginning.

