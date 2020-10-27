Letitia Hector Joins Family Time; also cast in US feature
The seasoned actress, who broke out in Sky Living series ‘Venus vs Mars’, will start filming in the US in 2021.
We are so excited to welcome Letitia Hector aboard the cast for our wonderful feature...we knew that [she] would bring something that nobody else could to what is such an important role.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning actress Letitia Hector ('Venus vs Mars', HBO’s 'Succession') has been cast in a slate of projects shooting in the US, including a feature from Zero Gravity.
— Iona Maclean
The British comedy star, who was recently nominated for Best Actress at the UEA Awards for her scene-stealing turn in acclaimed drama film 'I am PILATE', has been cast in sit-com 'Family Time', from filmmakers who have on cult comedies like Amazon’s 'Sneaky Pete' and FX’s 'Better Things'. Hector will play Sherri Thompson, a feisty tattoo artist who is a fish out of water in a small midwestern US town. Despite her tough exterior she is described as softie at heart. While she has no tattoos herself, she’s amazing at her job.
Filming is expected to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma to take advantage of tax rebates. It will be backed by Nix Film.
The other project, a yet-to-be-titled feature, was arranged as part of a deal with Zero Gravity, the company behind Emmy-winning Netflix critical darling, ‘Ozark.’ That project, a feature film set to be shot in Alaska, will feature Hector as Leocadia Stone, a rebel against the Federation, singing her way to freedom with an unlikely group of reprobates.
Hector, who attracted notices throughout the industry for being the first black actress to lead a series in the UK with 'Venus vs Mars', and won the Screen Nation Award and UK Entertainment Awards for Best Actress, attracted rave reviews for her work in ITV’s ‘Dropperz’, and played scene-stealing turns in Netflix feature ‘The Intent.'
In a statement to editors, producer Iona Maclean said: "We are so excited to welcome Letitia Hector aboard the cast for our wonderful feature. When we first saw her on her TV show ‘Venus vs Mars’ she blew us away and we knew that her acting and singing combination would bring something that nobody else could to what is such an important role."
Hector is represented by KDM and Zero Gravity in the US, and Stevenson Withers in the UK.
