Letitia Hector Joins Family Time; also cast in US feature

UK-actor Letitia Hector joins two US projects (photo by Jennie Scott)

The seasoned actress, who broke out in Sky Living series ‘Venus vs Mars’, will start filming in the US in 2021.

We are so excited to welcome Letitia Hector aboard the cast for our wonderful feature...we knew that [she] would bring something that nobody else could to what is such an important role.” — Iona Maclean