Tennessee’s Unified Command Planning Six, COVID-19 Testing Events in Rural Counties This Weekend

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions Saturday, Oct. 31 in an ongoing effort to curb rising case rates in Tennessee’s rural areas.

Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests. The testing locations are as follows:

West Tennessee

Crockett County Alamo Christian Church 1550 TN-88 Alamo, TN 38001

Fayette County Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64 Somerville, TN 38068

Middle Tennessee

Smith County Smith County Ag Center 159 Ag Center Lane Carthage, TN 37030

Wilson County Wilson County Fairgrounds 945 East Baddour Pkwy. Lebanon, TN 37087

East Tennessee

Grainger County Grainger County Health Dept. 185 Justice Center Drive Rutledge, TN 37861

Johnson County Johnson County High School 510 Fairground Lane Mountain City, TN 37683

Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test. Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novelcoronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.