Traffic Fatality: 700 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 10:09 PM MPD officers observed a person operating a Revel Electric Moped without a helmet on the sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street, NW. Officers activated their emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. When the moped exited an alley in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, NW, the moped collided with a passenger vehicle that was traveling on Kennedy Street.

Officers performed first aid until DC Fire and EMS transported the operator of the Moped to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Karon Hylton, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.