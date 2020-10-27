Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 500 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

 

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the 500 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspects approached an on-duty MPD bicycle officer at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the officer.

 

The suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 