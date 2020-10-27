Thryv announces Mastercard’s Ginger Siegel as additional Keynote Speaker for Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv ® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced Mastercard’s Ginger Siegel as an additional Keynote Speaker for Connect20, Thryv’s second annual Small Business Conference, to be held virtually November 10 -11.

As Mastercard’s North America Small Business Lead, Ginger Siegel knows a thing or two about helping small businesses grow. She is dedicated to helping small businesses build revenue growth, acquire new customers, and develop strategies that work for long-term success.

Siegel joins Connect20 to discuss small business success after COVID-19. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and the foundation of the economy,” said Siegel. “Mastercard recognizes the challenges business owners have faced this year and remains committed to ensuring they have the tools, resources, and insights necessary to not only survive but thrive.”

The two-day, virtual conference features multiple tracks designed to engage small business owners from all industries.

In addition, some of the exciting presenters to look forward to include:

Scott Galloway, Best-selling author of "The Four" and "The Algebra of Happiness"

Gene Marks, owner of The Marks Group and nationally-recognized journalist

Sandy Lohr, CEO of Matchcraft

Barry Moltz, Small Business Expert and nationally-recognized speaker

Meg Roberts, President and CEO of The Lash Lounge

Brock Blake, CEO and Founder of Lendio

Mike Bidwell, President & CEO of Neighborly

Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA)

John Rotche, CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club

Alexandra McKeown, Owner & Co-Founder, Hyperion Brewing Company

About Connect20

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects.

Attendees will:

Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy

Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners

Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today's COVID-19 environment.

to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment. Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

