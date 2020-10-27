Old Hill Partners Completes an $8 million Senior Secured Financing for a Merchant Cash Advance Originator

/EIN News/ -- DARIEN, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Hill provided $8 million in the form of a senior secured revolving-to-term credit facility to a specialty finance company that provides working capital to small businesses in the form of merchant cash advances. The facility was secured by a first lien perfected security interest in receivables originated by the borrower.



“We operate in an underserved part of the lending market that requires specialized knowledge and that is being avoided by large traditional banks due to regulatory constraints. Our experience in the merchant cash advance space, which goes back for over a decade, allowed us to execute on the transaction in a difficult market environment for the industry. We worked very closely with the borrower to craft a custom transaction, secured by strong collateral, that aligned the interests of all involved,” said Peter Faigl, Senior Portfolio Manager at Old Hill.

Old Hill provides asset-based lending solutions for borrowers seeking $5 to $35 million in financing. The firm structures senior secured debt in the form of term, draw down, and revolving-to-term facilities of up to four years and loan-to-value ratios in the range of 35% to 85%. Collateral types include pools of loans or leases (specialty finance), receivables, inventory, machinery, and equipment.

Old Hill Partners Inc. is an alternative asset manager focused on asset-based lending transactions with small- and medium-sized businesses. As an SEC-registered investment advisor, we operate at the crossroads of investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted yields and emerging companies seeking capital for expansion, acquisitions, or growth.

Press Contact

Christie Fogelstrom

Investor Relations

Old Hill Partners Inc.

1120 Boston Post Road

Darien, Connecticut 06820

www.oldhill.com

Phone: 203 656 3004

info@oldhill.com



