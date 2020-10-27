Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,710 in the last 365 days.

Public Meeting to Gather Public Comment on Proposed Revisions to the Habitat Stamp Program

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, October 27, 2020:

Public Meeting to Gather Public Comment on Proposed Revisions to the Habitat Stamp Program

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting in order to seek public comment on proposed revisions to the Public Land User Stamp Rule 19.34.6 NMAC (Habitat Stamp Program Rule). A short presentation providing information about the Habitat Stamp Program and details of the proposed revisions will be followed by a Q & A session where members of the public are encouraged to ask questions. Members of the public are invited to attend the virtual meeting 6 p.m., Nov. 5 in order to become familiar with the program and the proposed revisions.

Summary of Proposed Changes:

  • Renew Program for 10 additional years (through March 2031)
  • Update planning efforts to align with current interagency coordination efforts
  • Require that 50% of Habitat Stamp expenditures benefit fish
  • Adjust from five (5) Citizen Advisory Committees to one (1)
  • Citizen Advisory Committee with a statewide jurisdiction
  • Increase the Habitat Stamp fee from $5 to $10

Information about how to attend and participate in this meeting will be available on the NMDGF webpage, http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/commission/proposals-under-consideration/. A copy of the presentation and a summary of the proposed changes are also available on this webpage.

Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email, dgf-habitat-stamp-rule@state.nm.us.

###

You just read:

Public Meeting to Gather Public Comment on Proposed Revisions to the Habitat Stamp Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.