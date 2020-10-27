New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, October 27, 2020:

Public Meeting to Gather Public Comment on Proposed Revisions to the Habitat Stamp Program

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting in order to seek public comment on proposed revisions to the Public Land User Stamp Rule 19.34.6 NMAC (Habitat Stamp Program Rule). A short presentation providing information about the Habitat Stamp Program and details of the proposed revisions will be followed by a Q & A session where members of the public are encouraged to ask questions. Members of the public are invited to attend the virtual meeting 6 p.m., Nov. 5 in order to become familiar with the program and the proposed revisions.

Summary of Proposed Changes:

Renew Program for 10 additional years (through March 2031)

Update planning efforts to align with current interagency coordination efforts

Require that 50% of Habitat Stamp expenditures benefit fish

Adjust from five (5) Citizen Advisory Committees to one (1)

Citizen Advisory Committee with a statewide jurisdiction

Increase the Habitat Stamp fee from $5 to $10

Information about how to attend and participate in this meeting will be available on the NMDGF webpage, http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/commission/proposals-under-consideration/. A copy of the presentation and a summary of the proposed changes are also available on this webpage.

Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email, dgf-habitat-stamp-rule@state.nm.us.

