Supreme Court to virtually visit UND School of Law

The Supreme Court will virtually visit the UND School of Law on Oct. 28-29 to hear an oral argument, judge the finals of the moot court competition, and meet with classes and student organizations. The Court has a long tradition of an in-person visit to UND in the fall. To continue this tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic, UND and the Court worked together to develop a virtual event where all visits will be done through online video conferencing tools.