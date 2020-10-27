Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Is Expected to See Extensive Worldwide Growth
Global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is projected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, market size & projections, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for nearly $109.83 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $153.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.
Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Segmentation Analysis of the Industry
On the basis of indication, the market is bifurcated into rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The rheumatic disease segment held about half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, owing to prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics.
Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025
Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.
Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025
Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.
