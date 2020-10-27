WaterWalk Expands Midwest Presence; Opens New Flexible Lodging Property in Minneapolis
WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WICHITA, Kan., October 27, 2020 – WaterWalk, a leading innovator and provider of flexible long-term lodging, announces the opening of its newest location in Plymouth, MN. The address is 10000 59th Avenue North in Plymouth.
WaterWalk Minneapolis - Plymouth is franchise-owned by Steve LeVahn and Robert Kirchoff of Zion Properties, LLC. LeVahn and Kirchoff are natives of Minnesota.
The general contractor is Weis Builders of Minneapolis and the design architect is Momentum Design Group of St. Paul.
The two-building, four-story, 153-room property features 75 beautifully furnished hotel suites and 78 unfurnished, all-inclusive apartments. The floorplans, consisting of one, two-, and three-bedroom suites, are intentionally designed with comfort and convenience in mind.
Each suite features a living room, full kitchen, and separate bedroom(s). Amenities include a full-size washer and dryer, wood-style luxury vinyl flooring, upgraded appliances, and granite counters in kitchens and bathrooms.
All suites, both furnished hotel suites and unfurnished apartments, include all utilities, high-speed internet, and a TV package with premium channels. The furnished suites also receive breakfast groceries delivered weekly and housekeeping services. Pets are welcome throughout and regularly indulged with treats and affection by the friendly staff.
Throughout the design-build process, the owners made the guest experience their highest priority.
“We paid special attention to the style and function of the lobby and gave extra consideration to the guest amenities,” said LeVahn. “We wanted a bold, modern lobby that was aesthetically appealing and it also needed to be highly functional so our guests would feel comfortable and safe while working in one of the work stations, socializing with friends and guests, or just relaxing.”
“We also wanted to provide amenities that guests would value whether staying a few days or several months,” said Kirchoff. “In addition to all the amenities you already see at WaterWalk like the fitness center, coffee bar, gas grills, and fire pit, we added underground parking, bike racks, smartphone accessed package storage lockers, room access via smartphone, and a Butterfly guest access system that allows guests to provide access to delivery people and service providers through their smartphone.”
WaterWalk’s amenities are enhanced by the brand’s distinctive service culture and friendly staff who are available to assist guests 24/7.
“We’re like no other hotel or residential offering in the area,” said Mimi Oliver, CEO, WaterWalk International. “WaterWalk is the perfect addition to Plymouth’s robust suburban environment and our genuine hospitality and elevated guest experience is a great compliment to the warm hospitality known here in this area.”
The Minneapolis market expands the brand’s presence in the Midwest, joining two Kansas locations in Wichita and Overland Park. The portfolio also includes three Texas properties, one in Colorado, and one in Raleigh, NC with a second North Carolina location, Charlotte, opening early November 2020.
The brand is strategically expanding across the United States through corporate and franchise-owned development.
WaterWalk is an appealing option for business professionals, relocations, traveling nurses, training, students, and interns. The additional space and amenities make WaterWalk an ideal match for guests staying a few days or settling in long-term.
WaterWalk is the fifth national brand started by Jack DeBoer, including Residence Inn, Summerfield Suites, Candlewood Suites, and Value Place/WoodSpring Suites.
For more information, visit WaterWalk.com.
Sherrill Carper
Sherrill Carper
WaterWalk International
