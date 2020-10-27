Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Superhuman Prospecting Announces New Headquarters, Debuts New Service Offering

The unveiling of the H2H Sales Scripts® Methodology and Custom Sales Copy Service

NORRISTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norristown, Pennsylvania: Superhuman Prospecting, a Lead Generation firm specializing in Sales Prospecting, Outsourced Cold Calling and Appointment Setting, is proud to officially announce the relocation of their new headquarters, located at 910 East Main Street, Norristown, PA, 19401.

The 6,000 square foot facility, now home to the Superhuman team and their parent company, Pereus Marketing, offers a larger, collaborative space for its employees who choose to split time between remote and in-office work.

“We are excited to safely utilize our new space and continuously serve our clients through the pandemic,” says Ryan Pereus, Founder & CEO of Pereus Marketing and Superhuman Prospecting. “We were fortunate to find such a nice and well-served space, eliminating the need for relocation for our employees.”

While the transition to working remote hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, Ryan notes how important it is to have space for in-person team chemistry and collaboration. “We’ve been looking at this move for some time now. We knew we needed additional space in a larger building and improved visibility. And even though our entire team isn’t able to be here, we understand how important it is for our employees, leadership, and culture to have a secure and collaborative space. We are thrilled to be settled and accelerating forward.”

In addition to relocating, Pereus and his team have been on a mission to diffuse the “salesperson stigma” and bring humanity back into sales processes with human-to-human connections and conversations. Ryan recently unveiled a project he has been working on throughout his entire career -The H2H Sales Methodology and the H2H Sales Scripts®.

The H2H Sales Scripts® are custom-designed sales copy to engage prospective buyers and deliver a “Value Proposition Trifecta.” The messaging strategy is for both beginners and seasoned sales professionals.

“Dedicated to bringing humanity back to the sales industry through trust-building, transparency, and feedback, the H2H Sales Scripts® Methodology has been tested in over 50 industries from 3000+ campaigns,” says Pereus. The H2H Sales Scripts® have a consistent strategy in all channels, whether it is a cold conversation over the phone, a gatekeeper conversation, email copy, a sales presentation or demo, sales closing scenarios, or a variety of other sales conversational scenarios.

Don't Sell Like This In the 21st-Century - Learn about H2H Sales Scripts®, visit: https://superhumanprospecting.com/h2h-sales-scripts/ or contact our sales consultant at 267-571-7008 to learn more about the H2H Sales Methodology and Custom Script Writing.

About Superhuman Prospecting:
Superhuman Prospecting has been designed to fortify the human sales process as a service for businesses looking to grow their leads, appointments, and sales pipeline. Pereus Marketing has been the spirit, groundwork, and foundation of proven processes that impact buyers and sellers.
Superhuman Prospecting is the manifestation that provides outsourced, higher intelligence sales development conversations for businesses globally

Rectifying The Name of Sales, One Cold Call at a Time

