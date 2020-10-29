Philadelphia Area Dentist Offering Dental Implants, Dentures, and More
DICE Dental in Springfield, PA offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE).SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is offering the Philadelphia area affordable dental care. Dentures, dental implants, crowns, and extractions are all available so patients can replace missing teeth, alleviate pain, and smile with confidence.
Dental implants in Springfield are one of the most popular services offered by DICE. Due to their durability, they can last up to 20 years. They also look and feel like natural teeth and are color-matched to blend in with a patient’s smile. Starting at only $750, they cost a fraction of the price implants from other Philadelphia dentists cost.
Meanwhile, dentures in Springfield start at only $499. Both conventional and implant overdentures are available.
“We have digital scanners, printers, and impression machines in our office, so we have complete control over the look and feel of a patient’s dentures,” says Dr. Katie, owner and operator of DICE.
Crowns are also made in-house using CEREC and can be placed in as little as two visits. They’re an ideal solution for patients experiencing pain or decay from damaged teeth, and they start at only $500.
To learn more about the affordable dental services offered from DICE, request an appointment with the Philadelphia area dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
