Lane reduction scheduled on I-29 near Oxbow beginning Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will have northbound and southbound traffic reduced to one lane on Interstate 29, near Oxbow, beginning Wednesday, October 28.

The lane reductions will be located between exit 54 and exit 56 on I-29. During this project, NDDOT crews will perform maintenance on traffic recording equipment in the area.

Speed will be reduced to 40 mph through the work zone and minimum delays are expected.

The maintenance project is expected to be complete by Thursday, October 29.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

