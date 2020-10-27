First Regulated DeFi Project KingSwap Launches Halloween-Themed NFTs

KingSwap is the first to offer non-fungible tokens that give owners access to exclusive airdrops

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) KingSwap, the regulated DeFi project introducing a liquidity pool platform with fiat conversions, today announced the launch of NFTs specially created for Halloween. KingSwap’s Halloween-themed NFTs are available for purchase on Rarible and OpenSea, and are the first of many limited-edition digital collectibles that will be minted by KingSwap and available for purchase in the coming months.

KingSwap is the first DeFi platform to offer NFTs that give owners access to exclusive airdrops. The company is set to launch its high-yield liquidity platform with extensive staking rewards, fiat conversions, and digital collectibles on Uniswap this week.



KingSwap’s first round of holiday-themed NFTs will be “Cryptoween Horror Knights” which include “KingWerewolf” (available for 12 ETH on OpenSea and Rarible), “QueenVamp” (available for 2.4 ETH on OpenSea and Rarible), and “Knight Mummy” (available for 0.24 ETH on OpenSea and Rarible). A limited number of each NFT will be minted during a set period of time, giving each one digital scarcity. These NFTs can be traded on secondary markets and have unique functionalities within KingSwap games. Holders of KingSwap’s limited-edition series NFTs, starting with Cryptoween Horror Knights, will have the ability to participate in higher-level campaigns (earning larger rewards) in the future.



“We gamify the whole KingSwap NFTs scene, giving crypto users a chance to have fun while earning rewards and learning about the DeFi ecosystem,” said Amanda Tan, Head of Marketing and PR at KingSwap. “When buyers purchase one of KingSwap’s NFTs, they gain access to exclusive airdrops and more on KingSwap thus bringing the excitement of Halloween to the launch of our brand new DeFi platform.”



KingWerewolf NFT holders will share 60 percent of the rewards from KingSwap’s airdrop campaign, with QueenVamp NFT holders sharing 30 percent and Knight Mummy NFT holders sharing 10 percent.



Along with Airdrops, KingSwap owners have a chance to win unique prizes such as custom-made NFTs. KingSwap will also host a Halloween costume contest, meme contest, and hashtag contest to engage the community leading up to its public launch. In the future, KingSwap will introduce “quests” such as yield farming in certain liquidity pools that will provide further gamification and incentives for NFT holders.



KingSwap was founded by a team of experienced leaders in banking, finance, and crypto, including Dr. Anish Mohammed, who has advised and worked for companies including HSBC, Lloyds, and Zurich, and was an early advisor to Ripple and Ocean Protocol; Dunstan Teo, Chief Architect of the Fido Protocol and President of Sanctum Pte Ltd.; and Ho Chin Shin, who previously worked as a director at Standard Chartered Bank; Nomura, Japan’s largest investment bank; and Bank of Singapore.



About KingSwap

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a regulated DeFi project based out of Singapore that is introducing a liquidity pool platform with fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles. The project is based on Uniswap and set to launch in October 2020.

Transform Group, kingswap@transformgroup.com ;hello@kingswap.io