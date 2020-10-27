Thurgood Marshall College Fund Secures Over $2.5 Million in Support For HBCU Student Scholarships And Programming With Virtual Homecoming Celebration

#RISE HC2K20 Included Appearances By 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, T.I, Shaquille O’Neal and Deion Sanders

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), a national organization providing support to publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), celebrated the longstanding legacy of HBCUs Homecoming with #RISE HC2K20, a virtual concert and fundraiser.

“It was wonderful to see the entire HBCU community come together to celebrate our schools and the students who attend them,” said Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of TMCF. “We were able to pivot to the virtual space to keep our Homecoming traditions alive, while also raising awareness and financial support for the important work that we do.”

In response to COVID-19, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) canceled its annual Anniversary Award Gala, the largest fundraiser for the organization. Pivoting to a virtual Homecoming celebration, TMCF provided an immersive experience with an evening of programming hosted by TMCF national ambassador and actor/producer Terrence J and actress Brandee Evans. The event took place on Sunday, October 25th at 8:00 pm ET. The celebration and concert streamed on TMCF’s YouTube channel and simulcast on HBCU Nation, AspireTV and Philo.

#RISE HC2K20 was produced by A Banner Vision and David Banner.

"I am honored to support such an important cause and celebrate the legacy and traditions of Homecoming. As a TMCF national ambassador I had the pleasure of partnering with them to host an historic event bringing the yard to your home!" said TMCF national ambassador Terrence J.

The fun at-home experience included HBCU Homecoming DJ Sets and a Unity Step Performance with appearances by Ne-Yo, Lil Baby, Lucky Daye, Shaquille O’Neal, and Deion Sanders.

“Flowers Foods is proud to invest in TMCF and the diverse students they serve. #RISE was an exciting celebration of the longstanding tradition of homecoming and HBCU culture. We appreciate TMCF’s commitment to ensuring future leaders through the HBCU educational experience and are excited to build our partnership with them.” said Mary Krier, Senior Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility.

“Molson Coors is proud to be a founding partner of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and supporter of HBCU scholarships across the country," said Michael Nordman, Senior Manager of Community Affairs. "We recognize the importance of access to higher education in creating the next generation of diverse leaders and remain committed to recruiting that talent into our company.”

Partners for #RISE HC2K20 included: 1-800-Contacts, Adtalem Global Education, Amazon, American Family insurance, Aspire TV, Booz Allen Hamilton, CAVA, Coca-Cola Foundation, Costco, Columbia Music, David Banner/ABV, Duff & Phelps, Flowers Foods Inc, HBCU Nation, Hershey, Hourglass Cosmetics, JP Morgan Chase, Kobalt, McCormack & Company, Moet Hennessy, Molson Coors, PHILO, Radio One/Urban One, Walton Family Foundation, WW (formerly Weight Watchers), Wells Fargo and Wendy's

