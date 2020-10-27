CarMax is Hiring for More Than 3,500 Positions by End of 2020

One of FORTUNE Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® is Hiring Nationwide for Long-Term Careers

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, announced plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions companywide by the end of the year. At a time when many retailers are hiring for temporary seasonal positions, CarMax is hiring for long-term careers. Candidates can apply now for open positions at the CarMax careers website.

CarMax has more than 25,000 associates nationwide and is hiring for a variety of positions among its customer experience centers, corporate locations, and 220 stores nationwide.

Positions in highest demand include the following:

More than 1,300 Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates: Help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to customers to support the company’s continued growth. CarMax’s highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Automotive technicians find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification, and free or discounted tools. Sign-on bonus of up to $2,500 available for some positions. Open positions are available at CarMax stores nationwide.

Store associates are the face of the company and serve customers in-person throughout their car buying journey. Sales consultants work directly with customers to answer questions and help them find the best vehicle option to fit their needs. Business Office associates guide customers through the administrative process associated with vehicle sales and support the functions of all store departments. Open positions are available among CarMax’s 220 store locations nationwide. More than 600 Customer Experience Consultants: Support customers over the phone or online with shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up their vehicle at an area store or receive the vehicle through home delivery. o Average pay of $22.50 an hour with the opportunity to earn $30+ an hour. Sign-on bonuses of $500 - $5,000 depending on location. Open positions are available at CarMax Customer Experience Centers in Atlanta, Ga., Kansas City, Kan., Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., and Phoenix, Ariz.

"We're looking for high integrity, customer-focused associates to join our team and help us continue to transform the way people buy and sell cars,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer and senior vice president at CarMax, "Investing in our associates is a top priority for the company and you will be given award-winning training and development opportunities to continue to learn, grow your skills, and build a great career at CarMax."



Why Work at CarMax?

A commitment to taking care of our associates through competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package, including full and part-time benefits, a retirement savings plan, tuition reimbursement, and discounts on car purchases and services.

A strong focus on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities. We’ve put significant measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19, including requiring associates to wear masks while working closely with others, implementing enhanced cleaning measures at all locations, and practicing social distancing guidelines in all locations.

A growing business fueled by operating with integrity and transparency; and a focus on giving our customers an experience they've never had before.

An ability to make an impact in the communities where our associates live and work through company sponsored events and volunteer team builders.

An award-winning workplace, including FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to work For, Best Workplaces in Retail and Best Workplaces for Diversity; Training Magazine’s "Training Top 125" companies in America; and recognition by G.I. Jobs as a Military Friendly Employer. CarMax was also recognized as one of PEOPLE Magazine’s 50 Companies that Care: Employers Who Have Gone Above and Beyond During the Pandemic.

How Can Job Seekers Apply?

If you’re ready to redefine your career journey, we’d love to hear from you. Apply today at https://careers.carmax.com/us/en

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.







