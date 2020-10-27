A Story of Partnership: How Uber Freight moved 2 Million Pounds of Rescued Food across Canada in 2020

Plus: Uber Freight selects Second Harvest as their Community Champion and extends partnership to year end

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Uber Freight Canada confirmed their partnership extension with Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, to ensure millions of pounds of healthy, surplus food can be redistributed to communities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 alone, Second Harvest expects to redistribute close to three million pounds of food to non-profits and charities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec with Uber Freight’s in-kind transportation supports.



What started as a partnership in April 2020 to move donated potatoes from Toronto to Little Current, ON, Manitoulin Island, as part of Uber Freight’s Move What Matters Campaign has resulted in 35 donated trips that brought over 1.7 million pounds of product to community hubs across Ontario and Alberta by the end of July. As of year to date, 2,002,988 pounds of food will have been transported by Uber Freight carriers, with hundreds of thousands more by December 31, 2020.

“Transportation is one of the greatest challenges of getting good healthy food to communities.” says CEO Lori Nikkel. “We are incredibly thankful for the partnership with Uber Freight which has enabled us to provide chicken, eggs, seafood, beef, vegetables and dry goods to remote and fly-in communities where food insecurity rates are among the highest. To further receive Uber Freight’s Community Champion Award is truly an honour.”

“Second Harvest was a standout for the selection committee in terms of the impact on community and partnership with Uber,” said Faye Pang, General Manager of Uber Freight Canada. “We feel grateful to have had the opportunity to do this important work with Second Harvest to help Canadians in need.”

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader on food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill, negatively impacting our environment. Our mobile app FoodRescue.ca also connects businesses with surplus food to local charities ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, indigenous communities and non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast-to-coast-to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/ .

About Uber Freight Canada

Uber Freight is moving the trucking industry forward by offering more ways for the industry to work together. Our platform connects carriers to the right loads and shippers to nationwide capacity. Groundbreaking tools bypass traditional roadblocks to efficiency and open new avenues to success. Transparency and access to opportunity help build confidence for everyone. By creating a better roadmap for shippers and carriers to operate with each other, we all move ahead. For more, visit uberfreight.com .