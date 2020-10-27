Cobra Kicks Off Its Participation in the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership
Cobra CEO and Team Help Mentor the Next Generation of Global Women Leaders
Phetogo is a ball of energy. I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the next six weeks, businesswoman and attorney, Phetogo Molati from South Africa will spend time working virtually with Cobra’s Chief Executive Officer, Candice Corby, to enhance her business and leadership skills. The partnership leverages Ms. Corby’s expertise as a business leader to support and advance women’s economic empowerment. While under Ms. Corby’s wing, Ms. Molati will observe best practices, develop management skills, and cultivate a network of global professionals.
— Candice Corby, CEO, Cobra Legal Solutions
Their unique corporate relationship is part of their selection and inclusion to the 15th Annual Fortune – U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership, a program launched in 2006 to empower global women leaders in business and pair them with top women executives from the United States’ most prestigious companies and their teams for customized mentorship.
The goal: facilitate cross-cultural exchange to create diverse connections, equip international mentees with invaluable knowledge that they can use to bolster their own businesses and inspire positive change in their local communities.
This year, Cobra CEO, Candice Corby with her team, was chosen to share industry knowledge with mentee, Phetogo Molati. “Phetogo is a ball of energy,” said Candice. “I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together.”
“The feeling is mutual, the journey of growth continues,” said Phetogo. “I’m super excited to learn from you, Candice Hunter Corby.”
Phetogo, hailing from Pretoria, South Africa, is an entrepreneur and emerging leader in her own right. Phetogo is the owner, founder and Director of Molati Attorneys Incorporation, a township based full-service law firm. Ms. Molati and her firm has a decade of combined experience in providing exceptional legal services to various companies and individuals throughout South Africa. Molati also hosts a weekly radio show called “Legally Speaking,” which educates listeners on prevalent legal matters.
ABOUT FORTUNE - U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE GLOBAL WOMEN’S MENTORING PARTNERSHIP
The Fortune – U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership is a public-private partnership between Fortune Most Powerful Women, the U.S. Department of State and Vital Voices Global Partnership. The program draws on the expertise of the United States’ most accomplished leaders to enhance the business and leadership skills of international women professionals. Over the course of the program, mentees engage in skills trainings, panel discussions, networking events and a mentorship with top women executives and their teams. Past mentors come from America’s most prestigious companies, such as Aetna, Johnson & Johnson, Guardian Life and Accenture. Mentees are equipped with critical business and leadership skills and the inspiration to pay it forward, accelerating positive change in their home communities. Now in its 15th year, the program includes over 338 alumnae from 58 countries and territories.
Find the U.S. Department of State’s Press Release here.
ABOUT COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS
Cobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra is proud to be 99% diverse, with a workforce that is 80% female worldwide. Cobra offers unique opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment that fosters achievement and promotes professional growth. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals have deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.
More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com.
