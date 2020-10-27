Veterinary Imaging Market Growth Analysis Reveals Key Factors that Will Drive the Growth During Forecast Period to 2027
Rise in importance of livestock animals, boost in the demand for protein-rich animal food, and consumption of meat & dairy products & rise in number hospitalsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an increase in demand for veterinary imaging systems across various regions with rise in animal health awareness. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of animal disease, along with growing number of pet adoption are expected to boost the requirement of veterinary imaging in the coming years.
"Veterinary Imaging Market by Product, Animal Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global veterinary imaging market was valued at $1,620 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Veterinary imaging is a branch of advanced veterinary medicine that help obtain medical images of animal for diagnosis of the disease in companion animals, large animals, live-stock animal, and others. These imaging systems are used for different indications such as orthopedics & traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other.
The key players profiled in this report include Agfa- Gevaert N.V., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite, Inc.), General Electric (GE Healthcare), IMV Technologies group, (IMV imaging), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., MinXray, Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation).
The veterinary imaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in animal health spending, surge in adoption of companion animal with rise in pet insurance purchase, and availability of portable imaging systems are majorly driving the market growth. In addition, growing prevalence of different form of animal disease such as cancer, nervous system disease, cardiac disease, further drives the market growth.
Based on product, the market is categorized as instrument and reagents. At present, the instrument segment is the major revenue contributor and is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period as these instruments play a vital role in veterinary imaging. Some key factors such as rise in demand for pet imaging systems with technological advancements in imaging devices, wide availability of instruments within a veterinary hospitals, and launch of portable battery charge imaging instruments are majorly driving the market growth.
According to animal type, the veterinary imaging market size is categorized as companion animals, large animals, and others. Presently, the small companion animal segment is the major revenue contributor and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. In addition, rise in adoption of companion animals, increase in number of pet insurance purchase, rise in pet health awareness, and surge in number of veterinary clinics are majorly driving the market growth of this segment.
Based on application, the global veterinary imaging market is segmented into orthopedics & traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology and other. Orthopedics & traumatology is the major shareholder in the global veterinary imaging market owing to rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and availability of advanced imaging systems for diagnosis of orthopedic diseases in animals are the key drivers of the orthopedics & traumatology segment.
