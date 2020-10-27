Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,705 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court to virtually visit UND School of Law

The Supreme Court will virtually visit the UND School of Law on Oct. 28-29 to hear an oral argument, judge the finals of the moot court competition, and meet with classes and student organizations.  The Court has a long tradition of an in-person visit to UND in the fall.  To continue this tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic, UND and the Court worked together to develop a virtual event where all visits will be done through online video conferencing tools. 

 

You just read:

Supreme Court to virtually visit UND School of Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.