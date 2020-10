Soft Tissue Repair Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at by 2025

Rise in obese population coupled the increase in sport-related injuries. lack of reimbursement and high cost of these procedures are expected to impede growth

Soft tissue repair market is slowly but steadily gaining popularity owing to the increase in its use in sport-related injuries, hernia repairs, physical appearance (breast reconstruction and cancer affected parts of the body) and various other applications. Moreover, the launch of novel techniques in tissue engineering is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.Soft Tissue Repair Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025," the global soft tissue repair market was valued at $16,554 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $25,635 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025. The fixation devices segment accounted for one-fifth share of the global market revenue in 2017.The key players operating in the global soft tissue repair market are Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation), Athersys, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Organogenesis Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard). The other players operating in the value chain are Lifenet Health, Inc., American Medical Systems Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart, Inc.), Wright Medical Group, Inc., Isto Biologics (Isto Biologics Medical Systems, Inc.).Soft tissue injuries are trauma caused to muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Tendons are fibrous connective tissues that attach muscles to a bone. The damage caused by overstressing of muscles or tendons is known as strain. Whereas, ligaments are fibrous bands that connect bones to other bones. The injury caused due to overstretching or tearing of ligaments is called as sprain.Factors that drive the soft tissue repair market are surge in obese population and increase in geriatric population. However, the high cost associated with soft tissue repairs and lack of reimbursement are the factors projected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the untapped potential of soft tissue repairs in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key market players.Based on type, the laparoscopic instrument segment accounted for about three-sevenths share of the global market in 2016 owing to the increase in minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic procedures globally.By application, the hernia repair segment accounted for the highest share in the global market owing to the rise in hernia cases. For instance, at least 2% of men suffer from hernia in the U.S., i.e., 15 individuals per 1000 population suffer from various forms of hernia.