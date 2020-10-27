Tony J. Selimi- The Winner of Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 by Greater London Enterprise Awards

About

Overcoming health challenges, bullying, the atrocities of a civil war, and living homeless and penniless on the streets of London, Tony J. Selimi ended up graduating with honours from one of the top 5 UK educational institutions, the University College London UCL. He received a number of professional qualifications and The Lord Mayor of Westminster achievers of excellence award and went on to work in senior high pressured information technology (IT) roles in a wide range of sectors including Transport for London, retail, government and recruitment sectors. He spent 15 years in the corporate world effectively leading, managing, and delivering large-scale multi-billion IT Programs. Following the financial market crash of 2008, in 2009, having faced the fears that came with being made redundant from a job he loved, he decided to honour his calling and pursue an entrepreneurial path which led him to become an internationally renowned bestselling author, keynote speaker and an authority on the psychology of maximising human awareness and business potential. He specialises in assisting people from all market sectors and professions find solutions to their personal, professional, and business problems so that they achieve excellence in all of the key areas of life; Spiritual, Mental, Emotional, Physical, Business, Money, Relationship and Love. As an expert coach in human behaviour, cognition, and emotional intelligence he is called upon by leaders from all walks of life, including presidents, MPs, athletes, Dr’s, Scientists to Celebrities, Entrepreneurs, and CEO’s of companies such as Microsoft, SAP, Vandercom, Santander, E&Y and Deutsche Bank to help them achieve quantum leaps in creating healthy, wealthy, and meaningful and fulfilling lives. Tony is the co-creator of Living My Illusion documentary series and the founder of TJS Cognition: coaching, mentoring, and education institute dedicated to inspiring men and women of all nationalities, creeds and colours to become disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated leaders who inspire others to awaken their infinite innate wisdom and love. With his bestselling and award-winning books A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness, public speaking engagements, seminars and workshops, magazines and over 50 TV/Radio appearances including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and their affiliates Tony has impacted the lives of millions of people. Tony globally provides answers to questions and practical solutions to life’s challenges through one to one consultations, in talks, seminars and workshops, mastermind groups and retreats. He is known for leaving his clients feeling grounded, balanced, inspired, and peaceful.

Tony Jeton Selimi