Tony J. Selimi- The Winner of Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 by Greater London Enterprise Awards

Tony J. Selimi's will shift your awareness completely. His in-depth knowledge of energy healing, spirituality and practical science will rock your existence and prepare you for a New World.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK, October 27, 2020—Tony J. Selimi, TEDx speaker, cognition expert, and the #1 internationally best-selling author of A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness, has been selected as a Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 at the Greater London Enterprise Awards.
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, the star from The Secret
The SME Awards brought to you by SME News celebrate the success stories of one of the most important sectors in the UK economy. At the start of 2017 small businesses alone accounted for 99.3% of all private sector businesses, making the sector the beating heart of the UK economy.
SMEs like TJS Cognition Ltd, private coaching, mentoring, research, education, training and service focused educational company dedicated to exploring & expanding the frontiers of human awareness and potential founded by Tony J. Selimi may be overlooked by mainstream business awards for recognition despite their often innovative and creative achievements and their power to truly disrupt their industry.
With an astronomical mission to inspire and teach men and women of all nationalities, creeds and colours how to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others, it was a no brainer to select Tony J. Selimi, a global educator, for this prestigious award. His story of rising from the ashes like a phoenix is both heart wrenching and inspirational, something that SMEs in London and globally can relate too and will be inspired by. Through every life adversity, he chose his heart’s wisdom and love to be the only military commander he needed to win every battle life through at him.
In his acceptance letter, Selimi shared the following: "Thank you to everybody at the SME news for the gifts you bring to the world and for selecting me as the winner of this prestigious award. To receive an award in recognition of our achievements and the service we give to the world does not depend on how well we do what we do. But, on how authentic, impactful, and grateful we become as individuals while solving meaningful problems and make a greater difference and impact in the world doing what we do." - Tony J. Selimi
Since 2017, SME news has honoured entrepreneurs like Tony whose ingenuity, the spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities and universally. Tony J. Selimi will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, sharing his knowledge, methods, principles, experience, insight and wisdom for the benefit of mankind.
Born in 1969 in the town of Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony J. Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the atrocities of the civil war in which he had to fight. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised leader in personal development, professional speaker, an award-winning author, multi-millionaire, life and business coach specialising in human behaviour, emotional intelligence and leadership performance.
For over 15 years, he contributed to leading and managing multi-billion-pound technology programs in the private and public sectors. In 2009, after facing another life-transforming crisis, redundancy, he decided to start his entrepreneurial journey and pursue his heart’s calling, to travel the world and teach other’s how to find the answers and solutions to life’s obstacles, cope better with their daily business, leadership and personal demands, and pressures.
Tony specialises in assisting high achievers in breaking through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias and limiting beliefs to awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential and accomplish more elevated levels of achievement. Like a transparent mirror, he is known for his ability to see through people’s problems, behaviours, thought patterns, values and disempowering beliefs and help them rid themselves from lies that conceal their unfakeable, and authentic individual that is powerful, truthful, and worthy of a billion and more.
The experience of working in the corporate world, overcoming many personal and professional challenges, as well as coaching many people from all walks of life, gives him unique insight on the pressures, challenges, and magnitude of issues his clients coming from Fortune 500 CEO’s, Authors, Entrepreneurs, Managers, Consultants, Sales People, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars such as Hollywood Actress AnnaLynne McCord, and multi-millionaire Chimene Van Gundy, Educational Institutions and Politicians, to name a few faces daily.
Tony's bespoke training, coaching, mentoring and consulting help businesses mindfully implement change, grow their leaders, train their teams, improve organisational mental health, take advantage of the power of diversity and inclusion, and other growth and people-focused and business improvement strategies. It is through proven processes that Tony assists people in building the mindset, the strong foundations and the emotional resilience needed to create memorable and lasting business, personal, spiritual and material transformations.
Tony is a University College London (UCL) graduate who studied many life disciplines and received several awards. He is a qualified coach recognised by several reputable institutions including the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the Institution of Leadership and Management (ILM), Demartini Institute, the Complementary Therapists Association, Martin Brofman’s Foundation of Advanced Healers and is a certified Reiki Master Teacher.
As the beloved author of A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership, The Unfakeable Code™, and The Unfakeable Genius ™, he crafted the Behavioural Change Principles™, TJSeMethod: ALARM™, a one of a kind modernised formulas for health, wealth and fulfilment, and has been hailed as the new self-improvement tool, now containing the most potent principles to maximising business, leadership, and personal potential known to humankind.
Tony has appeared on over 500 Radio and TV stations across the world including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, SKY, OXYGEN, and recent interviews by Ian Pelham-Turner, the award-winning Royal Correspondent, reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide.
To connect, follow and obtain further information on what Tony J. Selimi can do for you, your family, your audience, business, leaders, teams, organisation, and country please email us at info@tonyselimi.com
