Tony J. Selimi- The Winner of Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 by Greater London Enterprise Awards

SME news announces Tony J. Selimi as the winner of Greater London Enterprise Awards 2020

Tony J. Selimi Wins The Greater London Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020

Tony J. Selimi Interview Photo on Brian Tracy Show for NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX

Brian Tracy Interviews Award Winning Entrepreneur Tony J. Selimi on his Show for NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX

With a calling to impact the lives of One Billion People, Tony J. Selimi Wins The Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 London Enterprise Awards

Tony J. Selimi's will shift your awareness completely. His in-depth knowledge of energy healing, spirituality and practical science will rock your existence and prepare you for a New World.”
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, the star from The Secret
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK, October 27, 2020—Tony J. Selimi, TEDx speaker, cognition expert, and the #1 internationally best-selling author of A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness, has been selected as a Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 at the Greater London Enterprise Awards.

The SME Awards brought to you by SME News celebrate the success stories of one of the most important sectors in the UK economy. At the start of 2017 small businesses alone accounted for 99.3% of all private sector businesses, making the sector the beating heart of the UK economy.

SMEs like TJS Cognition Ltd, private coaching, mentoring, research, education, training and service focused educational company dedicated to exploring & expanding the frontiers of human awareness and potential founded by Tony J. Selimi may be overlooked by mainstream business awards for recognition despite their often innovative and creative achievements and their power to truly disrupt their industry.

With an astronomical mission to inspire and teach men and women of all nationalities, creeds and colours how to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others, it was a no brainer to select Tony J. Selimi, a global educator, for this prestigious award. His story of rising from the ashes like a phoenix is both heart wrenching and inspirational, something that SMEs in London and globally can relate too and will be inspired by. Through every life adversity, he chose his heart’s wisdom and love to be the only military commander he needed to win every battle life through at him.

In his acceptance letter, Selimi shared the following: "Thank you to everybody at the SME news for the gifts you bring to the world and for selecting me as the winner of this prestigious award. To receive an award in recognition of our achievements and the service we give to the world does not depend on how well we do what we do. But, on how authentic, impactful, and grateful we become as individuals while solving meaningful problems and make a greater difference and impact in the world doing what we do." - Tony J. Selimi

Since 2017, SME news has honoured entrepreneurs like Tony whose ingenuity, the spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities and universally. Tony J. Selimi will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, sharing his knowledge, methods, principles, experience, insight and wisdom for the benefit of mankind.

Born in 1969 in the town of Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony J. Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the atrocities of the civil war in which he had to fight. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised leader in personal development, professional speaker, an award-winning author, multi-millionaire, life and business coach specialising in human behaviour, emotional intelligence and leadership performance.

For over 15 years, he contributed to leading and managing multi-billion-pound technology programs in the private and public sectors. In 2009, after facing another life-transforming crisis, redundancy, he decided to start his entrepreneurial journey and pursue his heart’s calling, to travel the world and teach other’s how to find the answers and solutions to life’s obstacles, cope better with their daily business, leadership and personal demands, and pressures.

Tony specialises in assisting high achievers in breaking through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias and limiting beliefs to awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential and accomplish more elevated levels of achievement. Like a transparent mirror, he is known for his ability to see through people’s problems, behaviours, thought patterns, values and disempowering beliefs and help them rid themselves from lies that conceal their unfakeable, and authentic individual that is powerful, truthful, and worthy of a billion and more.

The experience of working in the corporate world, overcoming many personal and professional challenges, as well as coaching many people from all walks of life, gives him unique insight on the pressures, challenges, and magnitude of issues his clients coming from Fortune 500 CEO’s, Authors, Entrepreneurs, Managers, Consultants, Sales People, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars such as Hollywood Actress AnnaLynne McCord, and multi-millionaire Chimene Van Gundy, Educational Institutions and Politicians, to name a few faces daily.

Tony's bespoke training, coaching, mentoring and consulting help businesses mindfully implement change, grow their leaders, train their teams, improve organisational mental health, take advantage of the power of diversity and inclusion, and other growth and people-focused and business improvement strategies. It is through proven processes that Tony assists people in building the mindset, the strong foundations and the emotional resilience needed to create memorable and lasting business, personal, spiritual and material transformations.

Tony is a University College London (UCL) graduate who studied many life disciplines and received several awards. He is a qualified coach recognised by several reputable institutions including the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the Institution of Leadership and Management (ILM), Demartini Institute, the Complementary Therapists Association, Martin Brofman’s Foundation of Advanced Healers and is a certified Reiki Master Teacher.
As the beloved author of A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership, The Unfakeable Code™, and The Unfakeable Genius ™, he crafted the Behavioural Change Principles™, TJSeMethod: ALARM™, a one of a kind modernised formulas for health, wealth and fulfilment, and has been hailed as the new self-improvement tool, now containing the most potent principles to maximising business, leadership, and personal potential known to humankind.

Tony has appeared on over 500 Radio and TV stations across the world including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, SKY, OXYGEN, and recent interviews by Ian Pelham-Turner, the award-winning Royal Correspondent, reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide.

To connect, follow and obtain further information on what Tony J. Selimi can do for you, your family, your audience, business, leaders, teams, organisation, and country please email us at info@tonyselimi.com

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

From Living Homeless Feeling Hopeless to Globally Recognised #1 Best-Selling Author, Speaker, Filmmaker, and Cognition Expert Specialising in Human Behaviour

You just read:

Tony J. Selimi- The Winner of Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 by Greater London Enterprise Awards

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005 "
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Overcoming health challenges, bullying, the atrocities of a civil war, and living homeless and penniless on the streets of London, Tony J. Selimi ended up graduating with honours from one of the top 5 UK educational institutions, the University College London UCL. He received a number of professional qualifications and The Lord Mayor of Westminster achievers of excellence award and went on to work in senior high pressured information technology (IT) roles in a wide range of sectors including Transport for London, retail, government and recruitment sectors. He spent 15 years in the corporate world effectively leading, managing, and delivering large-scale multi-billion IT Programs. Following the financial market crash of 2008, in 2009, having faced the fears that came with being made redundant from a job he loved, he decided to honour his calling and pursue an entrepreneurial path which led him to become an internationally renowned bestselling author, keynote speaker and an authority on the psychology of maximising human awareness and business potential. He specialises in assisting people from all market sectors and professions find solutions to their personal, professional, and business problems so that they achieve excellence in all of the key areas of life; Spiritual, Mental, Emotional, Physical, Business, Money, Relationship and Love. As an expert coach in human behaviour, cognition, and emotional intelligence he is called upon by leaders from all walks of life, including presidents, MPs, athletes, Dr’s, Scientists to Celebrities, Entrepreneurs, and CEO’s of companies such as Microsoft, SAP, Vandercom, Santander, E&Y and Deutsche Bank to help them achieve quantum leaps in creating healthy, wealthy, and meaningful and fulfilling lives. Tony is the co-creator of Living My Illusion documentary series and the founder of TJS Cognition: coaching, mentoring, and education institute dedicated to inspiring men and women of all nationalities, creeds and colours to become disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated leaders who inspire others to awaken their infinite innate wisdom and love. With his bestselling and award-winning books A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness, public speaking engagements, seminars and workshops, magazines and over 50 TV/Radio appearances including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and their affiliates Tony has impacted the lives of millions of people. Tony globally provides answers to questions and practical solutions to life’s challenges through one to one consultations, in talks, seminars and workshops, mastermind groups and retreats. He is known for leaving his clients feeling grounded, balanced, inspired, and peaceful.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
Tony J. Selimi- The Winner of Most Visionary Personal Development Entrepreneur 2020 by Greater London Enterprise Awards
Once a Homeless Teenage Victim of Civil War is Today's ITV's National Diversity Entrepreneur of Excellence Award Nominee
Living My Illusion the Winner of 14 Global Film Awards is like “Making a Murder” Documentary, but For Your Marriage
View All Stories From This Author