Bridgepoint Investment Banking Adds Denver Office, Brings Its Capital Solutions to U.S. Mountain West

New Denver office and the addition of Managing Directors Nick Orr and Bryan Wallace further expand Bridgepoint’s commitment to bringing unique capital and M&A solutions to private companies in the U.S. Mountain West.

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a market-leading impact investment bank headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is pleased to announce the opening of a Mountain West office with the addition of Managing Directors Nick Orr and Bryan Wallace. This increases the firm’s number of offices to six and solidifies its commitment to delivering Wall Street capital and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) solutions to Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

As the country’s first impact investment bank, Bridgepoint serves clients throughout their corporate life cycles by providing capital raising (debt and equity) and M&A advisory solutions. The company prides itself on delivering Wall Street capital solutions and experience with Main Street values and accountability.

Heading the new Bridgepoint office in Denver are Orr and Wallace, who each have 15 years of respective investment banking experience. They join Chad Gardiner, Director and Business Services sector lead, who was recently added to oversee the firm’s investment banking efforts in Utah.

Orr comes to Bridgepoint from BNP Paribas Corporate & Investment Banking and Leverage Finance Groups, where he ran the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector vertical in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions. He previously worked at Pacific Crest Securities (now a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets) within its Institutional Equity Sales and Trading Group. Orr has led over $11 billion in capital raising transactions throughout his career and will be in charge of Bridgepoint’s TMT sector vertical to augment the company’s deep leveraged finance solutions and capabilities.

Wallace, a Denver native, most recently served as Managing Director at Woodbridge International, where he oversaw the firm’s U.S. and Canadian M&A efforts. Prior to Woodbridge, Wallace was Chief Operating Officer of the Jones Companies in Denver and at BMO Capital Markets Investment Banking division in both Chicago and New York. He possesses expertise in capital raising and M&A advisory with a focus on industrial and consumer services and founder and family-run companies. Wallace’s credentials include completion of over $1.7 billion worth of transaction origination and execution. He will lead the industrial services sector vertical for Bridgepoint and also will augment its consumer and retail sector coverage.

“The opening of our Denver office and the recent senior banker additions in Colorado and Utah reflect our experience to date in the Mountain West market. Our analysis of the area shows there has previously been a lack of access to the unique debt, equity and M&A solutions that we are able to provide. With the addition of high-integrity people like Nick and Bryan, we believe we can make a real positive impact for Mountain West companies and its corporate ecosystem providing paradigm-shifting solutions for shareholder liquidity as well as growth and acquisition capital,” said Matt Plooster, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bridgepoint.

