Sierra Academy and Springall Academy Merge to Form Sierra School of San Diego

Move Provides More Opportunities to Educate and Care for Students with Special Needs

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced its Sierra Academy and Springall Academy will merge to form the Sierra School of San Diego (6460 Boulder Lake Avenue). Unifying the schools allows for enhanced programming for every student and stronger collaboration between teachers and therapists.

The Sierra School of San Diego is an educational program serving the academic, behavioral, social and emotional needs of students grades 1–12 (aged 6-21), including, but not limited to autism spectrum disorders, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and other health impairments.

“Our schools were co-located for the past several years and the decision to unite the programs allows us to expand our services for every student, and deepen our commitment to serving these students and their families,” said Brandi Eagling, executive director at the Sierra School. “We are focused on meeting the individual needs of our students, including academics, behavior modifications, support services, and transition/ life planning services. With this change, our staff remain dedicated to ensuring our students achieve their full potential.”

A proven choice for special education, the Sierra School helps students make the most of learning opportunities by employing certified specialists to give each student additional support as needed. The school also participates in California’s WorkAbility program, a statewide initiative Sierra School has taken part in since 1997, where students can complete their education and gain transferable job skills to make a smoother transition from school to work.



With the end goal of reentering students into their public-school settings, Sierra School assists school districts with appropriate placement evaluation, review, and recommendations to best meet the needs of each student. In addition to district placement, the program also offers a private pay option.



The Sierra School of San Diego is currently accepting students. For more information on services and enrollment, visit: https://sesischools.com/locations/california/sierra-school-of-san-diego/.



