Sigma Announces 2020-2021 Photo & Cine Ambassadors

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America has officially announced its 2020-2021 roster of prestigious Sigma Ambassadors, a team of highly-talented, passionate photographers and cinematographers from across the geographic and demographic spectrum that will represent the company in a variety of areas, including online and virtual experiences, social media, traditional media, trade shows, in-store events, educational efforts and more.



With wide-ranging expertise in a variety of genres and styles, Sigma Ambassadors are a unique group of individuals that not only demonstrate exceptional technical skills and artistry, but also embody the spirit of a company that continues to evolve and challenge the very concept of imaging, both as an art and as a business.

"Sigma is a family-owned company, and our Ambassadors are a special part of that family," says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. "Together, we do our very best to provide creators around the country with the tools and inspiration they need. Our Ambassadors are an integral part of that mission, as they impart their expertise in a range of genres to enthusiasts and fellow professionals nationwide."

Sigma Photo Ambassadors

McKenzie Deakins

Known for her relentless positivity and stunning wedding and engagement work, McKenzie is not only a talented woman behind the camera, she reminds us all why we inherently love photography… because it's fun!

mckenziedeakins.com @mckenziedeakins

Anabel DFlux

Versatile and energetic, Anabel dove headfirst into photography as a career in her teenage years, and has since made a name for herself photographing show animals, musicians, concerts, and fantastical, gothic portraits.

deliquesceflux.com @anabeldflux

Liam Doran

There's no backcountry trail, no rocky crevasse, no impenetrable snowdrift that will keep Liam from getting the perfect shot! Specializing in all things outdoors, Liam can teach you how to live off the land and take amazing photos of it, too.

liamdoranphotography.com @liam_doran_outdoors

Adam Elmakias

Touring musicians don't have much time for rest, and neither does Adam, who travels alongside bands throughout the US and abroad, capturing them on stage and behind the scenes from dusk 'til whenever the bus gets to the next gig.

adamelmakias.com @elmakias

Michelle Harris

Running a wedding photography studio, shooting boudoir portraits and heading a national educational group seems like a lot, but apparently not for Michelle, who has made it her mission to "hustle 'til your haters ask if you're hiring!"

mharrisstudios.com @mharris_studios

Jim Koepnick

The professional's professional. Jim can shoot virtually anything, anywhere with any gear and find a story worth telling with incredible images to match. Sports, portraits, aviation, macro, landscapes… the portfolio is endless!

koepnickphotography.com @jim_koepnick

Meg Loeks

With a style that is often imitated but never duplicated, Meg works her photographic magic with her family in rural Michigan where the four seasons and an impossibly cute quartet of kids make Meg's work a true joy to behold.

megloeks.com @meg_nlo

Marla Michele Must

Marla's eye-catching portrait work can be seen matted and framed in the homes of many Detroit-area families and dancers from all over the country, all of whom believe there is indeed something "enchanted" about her work!

enchantedbymarlamichele.com @enchantedphotographymichigan

Babak Tafreshi

During the day, Babak is a mild-mannered speaker and educator, but at night, he makes the most of what the night sky has to offer. From auroras on the very precipice of the world to the moon over Boston, Babak captures it all, much of it featured in National Geographic.

babaktafreshi.com @babaktafreshi

Hiram Trillo

Unique. Timeless. Unforgettable. Hiram's wedding albums are diverse and original, infused with his experience as a fashion photographer, making him a favorite from Texas to Spain and everywhere in between.

hiramtrillo.com @hiramtrillo

Sigma Cine Ambassadors

Timur Civan

Originally driven by the eclectic and fast-paced environment of New York, Timur's techniques in cinematography are at the cutting edge of creative imaging, bolstered by his explorations with new and classic lenses, innovative lighting styles, and a deep dive into the latest tech.

timurcivan.com @timurcivan

Chuck France

Transitioning out of award-winning still photography and into cinematography, Chuck can create anything with a camera in hand. Currently, he works as a full-time freelance cinematographer on a wide variety of features, shorts and television.

chuckfrance.com @chuckfrance

Melinda James

Centering her work on women, QTBIPOC, and underrepresented communities, Melinda is a cinematographer and filmmaker that is drawn to the process of unearthing the nuances of people's everyday lives.

melindajamesdp.com @_melindajames

Sherri Kauk

Tender, defiant, and strikingly beautiful describes the work of Emmy Award winner Sherri Kauk. She has been involved in a number of highly-regarded productions, including the feature film LOEV, the Emmy-nominated Insecure, and documentary feature Akicita: The Battle of Standing Rock.

sherrikauk.com @sherrikauk

Elle Schneider

Seen as both an artist and a creator, Elle is a cinematographer that specializes in narrative, branded films, and music videos. She also spent 5 years as the co-designer and creative director of Digital Bolex.

elleschneider.com @attentionsoldier

Graham Sheldon

Defining the term "one-man army", Emmy Award winner and PGA member Graham works all across the world as a producer and cinematographer. His clients include the likes of NBC, Vice, Disney, BBC, TLC and Discovery.

grahamsheldon.net @grahamtesheldon

Sandra Valde-Hansen

Recognized as one of Variety's Artisans Up Next and ICG Generation Next Cinematographers, Sandra is currently shooting on the ground-breaking Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q.

sandravalde.com @sandravalde

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 20 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma Corporation of America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and Sigma Blog for helpful information about our products.

