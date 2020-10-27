Eagle Health Expands its Occupational Health Services Providing COVID Relief to the US Army

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, VA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Health, LLC, a Cape Fox Corporation subsidiary, secured a three-year single-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide occupational health service support to the United States Army. Starting September 30, we bring a team of 73 providers including, Occupational Health Physicians, Occupational Health Nurses, Occupational Health Technicians, and Medical Support Assistants to support 32 Army Occupational Health Clinics located across the United States.

Eagle Health is providing medical support to relieve the accumulation of occupational health examinations that occurred from the curtailment of non-essential occupational health services during the coronavirus disease pandemic. Our providers are responsible for performing examinations tailored to work-related requirements and potential hazards. Their work consists of reviews of medical histories, laboratory testing, immunizations, audiograms, vision testing, electrocardiograms, spirometry, radiology, fitness evaluations, record processing, and employee education.

“Eagle Health is proud to partner with the US Army to provide medical surveillance and screening services of Soldiers and Department of Army Civilians. We appreciate the continued opportunity to utilize our talent-first processes and systems to build and retain the workforce needed to advance the US Army’s mission amid the COVID-19 crisis,” said Harold Mitchell, President of Eagle Health.

Eagle Health has always stood out from other companies for its exceptional professional services. Eagle Health is who is called upon for cutting edge medical services, adaptable solutions, and trusted experts who provide quick, effective solutions to the client. During these difficult times, Eagle health is proud to step in and step up to help our clients and provide the sought-after services many agencies require during this Pandemic.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox FCG 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com