Smarter Balanced Celebrates Ten Years of High Quality Assessments and Instructional Resources

Release of New Website and Branding Coincides with Decade Milestone

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clarita, CA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter Balanced is celebrating its 10th anniversary as one of the nation’s leading assessment organizations by launching a new website and branding, including a new logo.

Smarter Balanced, created and led by its member states, is a collaborative effort of K-12 and higher education leaders and educators providing the most comprehensive and accessible assessment system available. Smarter Balanced provides educators, students, and parents meaningful results with actionable data to improve student learning.

“Teachers need high-quality, accessible, and flexible resources to support the learning needs of each student,” said Tony Alpert, Smarter Balanced Executive Director. “Our new website makes it easier to find information about the assessment system and the important contribution that teachers have made to its development over the past decade.”

A key feature of the new website is an interactive timeline that highlights the contributions of member states and educators since 2010. Key themes include: A Smarter Assessment System, Smarter Innovation, Supports for Educators, Supports for Students, and the Power of Collaboration.

“It’s gratifying to step back and see what we’ve accomplished during these past 10 years,” Alpert said. “We’re committed to ensuring that Smarter Balanced supports teachers with the resources they need. Our recent launch of Tools for Teachers shows that commitment to providing educators with high-quality instructional resources.”

Smarter Balanced’s assessments and instructional resources are designed to meet the diverse learning needs and preferences of students. The summative and interim assessments include state-of-the-art accessibility features and supports to ensure students can show what they know and can do.

Media: Please contact Chris Barron, Senior Director, Communications and Public Affairs.

About Us

Smarter Balanced is a public agency currently supported by its members. Through the work of thousands of educators, we created an online assessment system aligned to college and career ready standards, as well as instructional resources for educators to help them improve teaching and learning. Smarter Balanced is housed at the University of California Santa Cruz Silicon Valley Extension.

