CQK Capital takes over the activities of hDock42

hDock42 is excited to announce that all its activities and investments have been taken over by the successful Czech investment company CQK Capital.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2016, the mission of hDock42 Ltd. has been to help European early-stage companies thrive and advance into the global marketplace. During the past 4 years, the London-based European launchpad for global ideas was able to validate several business models and help some of the most promising European startup ideas get their first angel investments or connect to important partners. Besides that, hDock42 was also associated with the creation of a brand new VC fund in the Czech Republic.Let’s take a closer look at the most significant projects of hDock42:wFund.vc - the first European VC fund dedicated to female entrepreneurship. In 2018, the team eventually restructured the business model and created a new successful fund called Nation1. MotionPass - creators of the European platform for payments in connected cars. hDock42 helped them expand into new markets and find a new strategic investor. The team is now working on prototypes with multitude of service providers across Europe as well as with several large car makers and a major bank.Barri.io - your digital barista. A location-based coffee ordering system that was launched in Berlin and became a part of the MotionPass platform.Opentoll - a solution for automatic toll payments. After a successful proof-of concept, it was embedded into the MotionPass platform, making its use even more versatile. SpaceLab EU - a revolution in small satellite engines from the Czech Republic. This disruptive startup company is developing and commercializing a unique air-breathing ion propulsion engine that allows satellites to maintain their position on a very low orbit.Praga Avia - an aviation company & producer of an unique utility aircraft Praga Alfa. One of the first successful investments of hDock42.Above, you can see only a few examples of the endeavour that the team of hDock42 has made in order to make the European startup ecosystem more innovative and progressive. However, because most of the successful projects under hDock42 come from the Central European countries, the team was intensively looking for a strong synergy in the Central European startup region.hDock42 is now excited to announce that all its activities and investments have been taken over by the successful Czech investment company CQK Capital . The hDock’s director Mr. Michal Pajr will continue his leading role in the new organisation, which will ensure all the activities and investments will continue to be properly developed and expanded.