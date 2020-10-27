Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Command Alkon Offers Two Months of Free Content Online, In Lieu of In-Person ELEVATE Conference

Available to All Heavy Work Industry Partners and Friends for the Months of November and December

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces two free months of ELEVATE content delivered online. The virtual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on October 28th at 12 PM CDT will kick off this digital learning experience for members of Command Alkon’s community of customers and partners from all around the world.

“Although we won’t be together at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as originally planned, we are still looking forward to providing content of value to the industry and to our system users,” said Lori Allen, Director of Corporate Marketing at Command Alkon. “All of this content is free to our customers and industry partners as we work together to wrap up a very unique 2020.”

The ELEVATE online content schedule will begin the week of November 2nd and continue through to the week of December 14th. One to two sessions will be available each day for attendees to choose from:

  • PowerTalks covering industry trends, leadership topics, and success stories from the field.
  • User Community Workshops providing a forum for users to share product feedback, needs, and share best practices.
  • Innovation Zones highlighting new tech, new features and functions, and product training topics of interest.

For a detailed schedule of online sessions and registration, visit the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the provider of the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain digital collaboration across the heavy construction community. CONNEX, a technology platform built for the industry, enables business partners to automate and integrate business process, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, and share knowledge to promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

