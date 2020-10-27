Inspirata and Flagship Biosciences Announce New Technical Partnership and Integration at Pathology Visions 2020

The new technical partnership between Inspirata and Flagship Biosciences provides clinicians with a seamless, fully automated AI send-out solution, offering significant advantages over standard material transfers.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida / Westminster, Colorado, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today a new technical partnership with clinical diagnostics service provider, Flagship Biosciences. The new partnership provides clinicians with digital access to TissueInsight™, an AI-based analysis engine for Send-Out tests like PD-L1. Working together, Flagship Bioscience’s TissueInsight and Inspirata’s Dynamyx solutions offer significant advantages over shipping physical samples.

Inspirata’s Dynamyx affords an “open” architecture designed to enable healthcare providers to arrive at their preferred blend of laboratory and diagnostic technologies. Flagship’s TissueInsight utilizes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to provide gold-standard PD-L1 results along with analysis of the tumor microenvironment, including tumor infiltration leukocytes (TILs) and macrophages. The new partnership will provide joint customers with the ability to order Flagship’s TissueInsight directly from within Inspirata’s Dynamyx and to receive CLIA-reportable results back within the case details.

“Our goal is to create a more streamlined workflow for pathologists as well as provide more insight for oncologists through our computational services,” said Trevor Johnson, CEO of Flagship Biosciences. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Inspirata to advance the state of diagnostics through the use of image analysis.”

“Dynamyx becomes the technology enabler for clinicians to leverage images of samples to eliminate recuts, reduce the exhaustion of patient tissues and decrease turn-around time for clinically valuable assays,” said Mark Lloyd, PhD, Executive Vice President and Founder of Inspirata. “What makes this partnership so valuable is that organizations can receive the quantitative and reproducible results they require to make informed clinical decisions directly from within their existing digital workflow.”

Inspirata will be participating in the Vendor Showcase at this year’s virtual Pathology Visions conference. In his live presentation at 10 AM PST on October 29th, Dr. Mark Lloyd will focus on the importance of having the right platform to bring WSI, AI, NLP and other cutting-edge technologies together. His talk will include a segment on the Dynamyx and TissueInsight integration. For a preview of that presentation, please visit inspirata.link/pv2020showcase.

About Inspirata:

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

About Flagship Biosciences:

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Flagship Biosciences, Inc. is a technology-driven tissue analysis services company delivering the most accurate and informative data available. It is revolutionizing tissue analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Flagship’s services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional pathology methods, eliminating variability and bringing new insights to tissue analysis results. With expert scientific consultation for every client, Flagship’s team interprets results, contextualizes tissue biology, and identifies the best course for success. To learn more, visit flagshipbio.com.

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov

Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing

E-mail: emladenov@inspirata.com

Tel: +1-813-467-7616

Flagship Biosciences Contact:

Pamela Curran

Stratos Global Marketing

E-mail: pam@stratosglobalmarketing.com

Tel: +1-303-818-9316

Emil Mladenov Inspirata, Inc. +1-813-467-7616 emladenov@inspirata.com