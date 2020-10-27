Global Chatbot Market Share Growing at 27.3% CAGR to Reach $3.39 billion by 2027 - Latest Product Launches
Increase in integration of chatbots with social media drive the growth of the global chatbot market in BFSI.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need to improve customer relationship management (CRM), benefits of chatbots over other customer support options, and increase in integration of chatbots with social media drive the growth of the global chatbot market in BFSI. However, high initial installment costs and lack of product differentiation restrain market growth. On the other hand, continuous technological advancements in chatbots create new opportunities in the coming years.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chatbot market in BFSI generated $494.68 million in 2017, and is expected to grow $3.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 27.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, value chain, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive landscape.
Get Your Sample Report - Download Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2415
Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 Scenario:
Lockdown imposed by governments of many countries enforced closure of customer service centers. In addition, there has been panic among people that needed to be addressed. This led to the deployment of chatbots.
Banking, insurance, and financial sectors have deployed chatbots to reduce pressure on contact centers as people have been seeking waivers and extensions for paying loans, mortgages, and premiums.
Moreover, the demand for health insurance has increased considerably. So, there are a lot of queries regarding different policies that need to be addressed. To solve those queries rapidly and attract customers to opt for their policies, insurers have begun the implementation of chatbots on their websites.
Access Full Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chatbot-market
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global chatbot market in BFSI based on component, platform type, end-user, application, and region.
Based on platform type, the web-based segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. However, the mobile-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America held the highest share of the global chatbot market in BFSI, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 29.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Connect With Us – Get More Personalized Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2415
Leading players operating in the global chatbot market in BFSI include Artificial Solutions, eGain Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Next IT Corp., Creative Virtual Ltd., Codebaby (Idavatars), Inc., 24/7 Customer Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Anboto, and Aivo.
Related Articles:
Why Organizations Adopting Chatbots Technology?
Predictive Analytics in Banking by 2027
What's Making Open Banking Most Adopted Technology
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue Subscription Based Report Library - Allied Market Research