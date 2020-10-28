Prime Day 2020 Holiday Shopping Changes Examined on M2Moms®
Black Friday came early
Prime Day was Black Friday. Online shopping will reign supreme this holiday season. And thanks to Prime Day and the other brands jumping onboard, many have already started filling their digital carts.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 holiday shopping season was jumpstarted by Amazon’s Prime Day according to Kerry Lyons, Fortune 500 brand marketing to mom expert. In her latest article on M2Moms®-The Constant Conference, Lyons writes, “Alix Partners and Deloitte both predict that Prime Day’s timing will drive a surge in online holiday shopping and, for the very first time, Alix Partners added October to its holiday sales estimates; historically, only November and December have been included. Prime Day usually occurs in July and, as the name suggests, it’s typically just one day. A Monday. This year, it was expanded to two days Tuesday, October 13th and Wednesday, October 14th. As in years past, other retailers quickly jumped on the Prime Day bandwagon, matching prices and luring consumers in with “limited time” offers and deals. The impact on brands is significant.” M2Moms® – The Constant Conference is a 24/7 online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers build better business with moms and families.
— Kerry Lyons, Mom marketing expert
Lyons continues, “This impacts the way brands gear up for the holidays. First E-commerce rules the day. Christmas, Hanukkah, any day, every day. E-commerce is here to stay. Alix Partners survey data reveals that 45% of shoppers plan to do the majority of their holiday shopping online. Brands need to have a simple, user-friendly site with great customer support for gift givers – and, a smart plan in place to drive qualified traffic to their site. Next, they need to be aware that consumers are price sensitive. We are in the middle of a pandemic and massive economic downturn. According to a Morning Consult survey, 33% of consumers will be spending less and looking to save money this holiday. Brands need to demonstrate strong value and provide a best-in-class consumer experience to attract price-sensitive shoppers and receive their share of limited holiday shopping dollars.”
“Finally, Prime Day was Black Friday. It just happened to be in October. Which is unprecedented but isn’t that the word of the year in 2020?! Black Friday won’t be the way it was. It can’t be. We can’t have “door buster deals” as turkey-stuffed consumers cram together waiting for stores to open. We can’t have merry masses bargain hunting in crowded aisles. And, there’s a chance that the virus will surge and prompt another round of lockdowns sending people out of stores and back to their couches. Online shopping will reign supreme this holiday season. And thanks to Prime Day and the other brands jumping onboard, many have already started filling their digital carts.”
Nan McCann, Founder and Producer of M2Moms® said,” As a mom marketing expert and as a mom consumer herself, Kerry’s article gives us a unique professional and personal perspective on 2020’s holiday shopping changes. It reflects her long experience with global brands including Unilever, Kellogg, ConAgra, Mondelez and British Airways, and as the mom of five. Other new M2Moms® articles include: “Multi-year research on moms shopping trends” “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”. Advice on avoiding the “7 Mistakes Brands Make When Marketing to Moms”; brand reminders that “Black Lives Matter At Home Too ”; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
