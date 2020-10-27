DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, MISS UNIVERSE ZOZIBINI TUNZI AND THE COCA-COLA COMPANY TO BE HONORED AT VIRTUAL CIELO GALA 2020
Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe will appear Cielo Gala as the newest Madrina of the Latino Commission on AIDS.
CIELO GALA TO BENEFIT THE LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS
This year has been especially challenging, but despite the obstacles, we continue to raise our voice and do our part to serve our community and achieve racial, gender and health equity.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latino Commission on AIDS will kick-off the commemoration of its 30th anniversary virtually at its annual Cielo Gala on October 28, 2020, from 6:00 – 7:00 pm EST.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health, will be honored with the Esperanza (Hope) Award. The Coca-Cola Company will receive the Business Leadership Award, and a special tribute will be given to Dennis deLeon, human rights lawyer, AIDS activist and former president of the Latino Commission on AIDS who passed away due to HIV complications in late 2010.
"As we pause to recognize leadership, supporters, and the thirty year anniversary of the Latino Commission on AIDS, we renew our unbreakable commitment to address the health challenges of those affected by HIV, AIDS and now COVID19 in Hispanic/Latinx communities," stated Guillermo Chacón, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS. "This year has been especially challenging, but despite the obstacles, we continue to raise our voice and do our part to serve our community and achieve racial, gender and health equity.”
Appearing at the gala will be Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019 who hails from South Africa and just joined the Commission as its newest Madrina (Godmother). In her role Tunzi will serve as an ambassador of the Latino Commission on AIDS, lending her voice over the next year during appearances at organizational events and via social media to educate and promote HIV and AIDS awareness and prevention across the globe.
Venezuelan fashion designer Nabys Vielman will provide a sneak-peak of his new capsule collection -- "Sisters" -- inspired by the Commission’s 30th anniversary to launch a new partnership with the organization. Director/Choreographer Maria Torres O’Connor will present a spoken word performance to reflect on the service and impact of the Commission over the last three decades. Three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra, led by Oscar Hernandez, will provide a special selection during the event.
The Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognize the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of ending HIV and AIDS and improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the Latinx community. The Commission now faces a new battle against the impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable, including those living with HIV and AIDS who may have compromised immune systems. The 2020 virtual Gala will reflect on the Commission’s work over the last 30 years and set the stage for the challenges ahead.
Registration for the event is free at www.cielolatino.org. Donations are encouraged.
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
