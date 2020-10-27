GHD announces solutions to help in the fight against COVID-19 at long-term care facilities

Innovative technology is the way forward to combat the pandemic and ensure residents can lead a comfortable, safe and reassuring lifestyle

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, has unveiled four new technology solutions aimed at increasing the safety of residents in long-term care facilities through contact tracing, appointment bookings and early notification of COVID-19 trends. The new offerings from GHD Digital are designed to address the disproportionate effect the pandemic has had on people living in long-term care facilities around the world.



Long-term care facilities have been the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, with residents accounting for as many as 40 percent of deaths in the U.S. and 80 percent in Canada. Of all deaths registered as COVID-19 related in the United Kingdom, 31 percent occurred within care homes and at least 40 percent were accounted for by care home residents. According to various international sources, between 30 and 57 percent of deaths from the virus in Australia, Italy, Spain, and France have been attributed to long-term care facilities.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, residents and employees at long-term care facilities have been navigating through unprecedented difficulties and hardship,” said Karen Mayfield, GHD Digital’s Global Director, Digital Citizen Experience. “Our solutions are designed to help save lives and prevent illness spread, while contributing to greater peace of mind for residents and their families.”

GHD Digital’s technology solutions for long-term care facilities:

SimpleTrack allows facilities to track and report symptoms and virus exposure. As restrictions lift for nurses to work at multiple facilities, operators can quickly be notified of outbreaks in other areas, so those employees are properly quarantined before returning to work.





To preserve social distancing and perform rapid contract tracing, residents and staff can be fitted with Contact Connect™ wearables, allowing them to be monitored respectfully as they go about their day. Preserving employee privacy, this solution can easily monitor people activity, send immediate notifications if people are too close together, and deliver full contact tracing history in the event of a positive test result.





Appointio allows long-term care facilities to bring their scheduling operations online. Family members can book appointments with ease to see their loved ones, while operators and employees monitor traffic so that visits can be done safely.





Wastewater testing service allows experts to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the wastewater early and before symptoms are even present. Studies show wastewater is an effective and non-disruptive way to monitor conditions and provide proactive responses, even in the absence of physical symptoms. Launched with the support of laboratory group Eurofins, the service is capable of detecting few infected populations, including asymptomatic persons, before potential local outbreaks occur. GHD has also added epidemiology and virology resources to their full service response to the pandemic. GHD has developed key strategic relationships with various public health and leading academic institutions in the fight against COVID-19.



“Residents of long-term care facilities face higher risk, fewer preventive measures, and insufficient resources to manage COVID-19,” said Kumar Parakala, President, GHD Digital. “At GHD Digital, we believe digital transformation changes communities for good. We are focused on advancing technology that keeps residents safe while maintaining a sense of normalcy and dignity in their homes.”

COVID-19 - Committed to our Communities

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted the ways in which we live, work and communicate. From supporting the health of our global communities to pioneering digital solutions to protect your employees, GHD is committed to helping our clients navigate our new world. Learn more about how GHD is helping businesses get back to business and ensuring more resilient communities.

About GHD

GHD is one of the world's leading professional services companies operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. The organization provides engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to private and public sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD operates across five continents and employs more than 10,000 people in 200+ offices to deliver projects with high standards of safety, quality and ethics across the entire asset value chain. To learn more about GHD please visit: www.GHD.com

About GHD Digital

GHD Digital is the fast-growing digital transformation engine of GHD, helping clients to leverage growth and transformation opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and generate value for their businesses. Delivering a suite of professional services including digital intelligence, innovation, virtual reality, cybersecurity and more, GHD Digital helps clients to redefine their digital futures through new customer engagement models, products, work definitions and organisational structures.

To learn more about GHD Digital please visit: www.GHD.com/Digital

