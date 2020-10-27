Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Hit $10.2 Billion, by 2025 at 8.6% CAGR

Increasing demand for personalized therapy, growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases worldwide, and technological advancements in the molecular techniques used for pharmacogenomics-based diagnostics have fueled the growth of global pharmacogenomics market.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pharmacogenomics Market garnered $5.3 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $10.2 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5220?reqfor=covid



Increasing demand for personalized therapy, growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases worldwide, and technological advancements in the molecular techniques used for pharmacogenomics-based diagnostics have fuelled the growth of global pharmacogenomics market. On the other hand, lack of well-trained as well as technically skilled professionals and complexities in finding the right gene affecting the drug response have happened to curb the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in molecular techniques used for pharmacogenomics diagnostic tests have created lucrative opportunities in the segment.

Polymerase chain reaction to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By technology, polymerase chain reaction accounted for two-fifth of the total market in 2017 and have come out as the lion shareholder. The fact that polymerase chain reaction is the one of the most commonly used technologies used during the pharmacogenomics diagnostic tests has spurred the growth. Also, its edge over other molecular diagnostic tools in amplifying the sample DNA has coaled the growth.

Oncology Segment to maintain its top status till 2025-

By application, the oncology segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate by 2025. This is due to the prevalence of cancer with lack of proper drugs at disposal and chances of relapse. Pharmacogenomics is used in the development of personalized therapy which will be able to provide personalized therapy to the patients suffering from this deadly disease.

Hospitals and clinics segment to be dominant through 2018-2025-

Based on end-user, hospitals and clinics held the major share, accounting for more than two-third of the total market in 2017. This is due to the presence of technologically advanced diagnostic equipment and highly skilled health care professionals.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5220



North America to have the major share-

Based on geography, North America contributed to two-fifth of the total market share in 2017. Higher disposable income group, better infrastructure, high-end healthcare facilities, and several government based initiatives for the welfare of the citizens have propelled the growth of pharmacogenomics market in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Empire Genomics, LLC, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, OneOme LLC, Myriad Genetics Inc., OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. They have adopted a plethora of strategies to maintain their top status in the industry. The other players mentioned in the report include Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Assurex Health Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering impact of Covid-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Spectrometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



DNA Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Cardiovascular Surgical Devices and Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Neurological Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Pain Management Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research