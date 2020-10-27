German American Bank named as “Best Bank in Indiana”

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bank was recently recognized as the Best Bank in Indiana by Newsweek in their inaugural “America’s Best Banks” ranking. This ranking recognizes financial institutions in a variety of categories that best serve their customers’ needs in today’s challenging times. The independent review took 55 different factors into consideration which are most important to consumers including fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profile. German American was ranked as the best in the category of banks under $10 billion in assets in the state of Indiana.



Newsweek’s Deputy Editor in Chief, Diane Harris, pointed to how the pandemic is changing the way that Americans bank and how “those changes, in turn, are creating a new set of challenges and opportunities when it comes to picking the financial institution that best suits our banking needs.” Convenient, reliable mobile and online banking and quality customer service are two leading factors that customers take into consideration when choosing where to bank.

"This designation reflects our company’s commitment to upholding high standards of customer service excellence in every aspect of our day-to-day operations and interactions," states Mark Schroeder, Chairman and CEO of German American Bank. "We are proud to be recognized for our ability to provide innovative technology and the quality of products and services our customers need, especially at a time that has been so challenging for many."

More information about this recognition can be found by visiting www.newsweek. com .

About German American Bank

German American Bank (Nasdaq: GABC) serves southern Indiana and Kentucky with banking, insurance, investment and wealth management solutions for individuals, families and businesses. The company was founded in 1910 in Jasper, Indiana, where its headquarters remain today. The company offers investment brokerage services through German American Investment Services, Inc., and a full line property and casualty insurance agency through German American Insurance, Inc.

For additional information, contact the German American Marketing Department at 812-482- 1314 or marketing@germanamerican.com.