Space Launch Services Market to Portray $32.41 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Increase in investments by private companies and governments to promote space research activities have augmented the growth of the global space launch services market. The market across the U.S. contributed to the largest share in 2019 and would maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, the Covid-19 outbreak disrupted several global space-related events such as CABSAT, satellite 2020, and SMi small satellites conference resulting in either rescheduling or cancellation.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global space launch services market generated $9.88 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $32.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

The surge in investments made by private companies and governments to encourage research activities in space and growing demand for non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) for commercial space launches drives the growth of the global space launch services market. However, high initial investment associated with space launch services hinders the market growth. On the other hand, the development of suborbital vehicles for space tourism creates new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6081

Covid-19 scenario:

Several major market players involved in the manufacturing of space launch vehicle components have halted their production due to a shortage of raw material amid lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various global space-related events such as CABSAT, satellite 2020, SMi small satellites conference, sea air space, and many others, have either been rescheduled or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, AIxSPACE and space tech expo events that were planned to be held in Montreal and California have been rescheduled to November 2020 and July 2020 respectively.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global space launch services market based on payload, launch platform, service type, launch vehicle, end-user, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Space Launch Services Market Request Here!

Based on payload, the satellite segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, strotallite segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 70.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the launch platform, the land segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than 90% of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the sea segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6081

Based on the region, the U.S. contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes Russia, China, India, and others.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Antrix Corporation Ltd., AIRBUS S.A.S (Arianespace), Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), The Boeing Company (United Launch Alliance), Safran (Arianespace), State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS, Lockheed Martin Corp. (United Launch Alliance), S7 Space (Sea Launch), and Rocket Lab USA.

Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6081

Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace & Defence Industry:

Satellite Data Services Market by Vertical (Energy & Power, Engineering & Infrastructure, Environmental, Agriculture, Maritime, Transportation & Logistics, and Insurance), Service (Image Data, and Data Analytics), End-Use (Commercial, and Government & Military), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Space Robotics Market by Solution (Products and Services), Application (Deep Space, Near Space and Ground), End User (Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Satellite Services Market by Type (Consumer Services, Fixed Satellite Services, Mobile Satellite Services, Remote Sensing, and Space Flight Management Services) and End-User Industry (Media & Entertainment, Government, Aviation, Defense, Aerospace, Retail & Enterprise, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Small Satellite Market by Type (Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, Pico-Satellites, and Femto Satellites), Application (Imaging and Earth Observations, Satellite Communications, Science & Explorations, Technology Development, and Space Situational Awareness), and End-User (Civil & Commercial and Government & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application (Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping, Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Energy & Natural Resource Management, Surveillance & Security, Defense & Intelligence, and Others), and End User (Government, Military Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue , designed specifically to offer a cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail of an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com