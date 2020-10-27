Pretoria Fields Collective Selects Atlanta’s WITH/agency for Branding, Packaging, Marketing and Advertising Campaigns

The rapidly growing Albany based craft beer is launching hard seltzer offerings in addition to its core brewed offerings

ATLANTA and ALBANY, Ga., Oct. 27, 2020 -- Pretoria Fields Collective, a farmhouse brewery based in Albany, Georgia and expanding across the Southeast, has selected the WITH/agency to partner and lead in all phases of advertising, branding, packaging and marketing efforts.



Backed by five generations of farmers, Pretoria Fields is focused on crafting a portfolio of products from high quality, Georgia grown ingredients and raising awareness for the importance of sustainable agriculture in every glass. The first collaboration between WITH and Pretoria Fields was packaging design and brand positioning for a portfolio of soon to launch hard seltzers featuring ripe flavors found on its collective of farms.

“As we’ve become more successful and expanded our product offerings, we knew we needed a proven storyteller to help us bring our message of taking Georgia grown ingredients to create incredible consumer offerings to a wider audience,” says Tony Carder, Pretoria Fields Collective’s Managing Partner. “The WITH/agency earned our trust with their proven expertise and shares our passion and mission for supporting sustainable farming.”

In addition to its craft beer and hard seltzer offerings, Pretoria Fields Collective offers a line of CBD products and is developing a new distilled spirits line, all made with Georgia grown ingredients.

“Some stories just deserve to be told to a wider audience,” says Blair Brady, Co-Founder and CEO, WITH/agency. “You can’t help but be inspired by the dedication this company has for creating wonderful products made in Georgia. We are elated to begin this journey and introduce Pretoria Fields Collective offerings to a broader audience.”

The WITH/agency will be providing strategic counseling that will include revising their brand architecture and visual identity to meet their growing needs and continue their market and product line expansion.

About Pretoria Fields Collective

Pretoria Fields Collective was founded more than 20 years ago by Dr. Tripp Morgan, a former pharmacist who became a vascular surgeon and founded the Albany Vascular Specialist Center. Morgan turned a craft brewing hobby that started in his garage into a complete brewery and tasting room in Albany, GA. He has since utilized his medical and pharmaceutical knowledge to expand the business to incorporate a broad line of CBD products and now hard seltzer beverages. To learn more, visit www.pretoriafields.com.

About WITH/Agency

WITH/agency is an award-winning independent agency specializing in brand strategy, marketing and advertising serving corporate clients on a regional and national level. The Atlanta based agency is a certified WBE and was founded in 2012 by agency veterans Blair Brady and Jamie Sims. WITH proudly serves as an agency partner for many of Atlanta’s iconic brands such as: Kaiser Permanente, The Fox Theatre, EarthLink, Pretoria Fields Collective, Georgia Power, AT&T and The Piedmont Bank.

