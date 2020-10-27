Health Karma Teams Up With Lively to Offer a Modern Health Savings Account (HSA)

/EIN News/ --



The new partnership will significantly reduce healthcare costs for its users

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, today announces its new partnership with Lively, at top rated modern Health Savings Account. This partnership will deliver a much needed upgrade to HSAs by pairing Lively's tax-free savings account and technology with Health Karma’s personalized technology that makes healthcare and benefits easy to understand.

Lively is the modern HSA experience built for—and by—those seeking stability in the ever-shifting healthcare landscape. By harnessing modern innovation and deep industry expertise, Lively is committed to bridging today’s savings with tomorrow’s unknowns. Unlike traditional institutions hindered by bureaucracy, Lively’s commitment extends beyond initial set up to providing dedicated, ongoing support and education for every step, so each HSA can reach its maximum potential with minimal headache.

"By partnering with companies like Health Karma who are focused on educating consumers around the value of healthcare and savings offerings, we’ll be able to accelerate health savings for more Americans," said Alex Cyriac, CEO and Cofounder of Lively. "Healthcare is a very personal and important choice and Health Karma’s approach coupled with Lively’s HSA will allow consumers to find the right health plan and save for future health costs.”

With out-of-pocket healthcare costs skyrocketing each year, people across America are forced to make difficult decisions about their health and money. Lively and Health Karma both believe that no one should have to choose between their personal health and their financial health.

Lively makes it easier to manage the rising costs of personal health through Health Savings Accounts (HSA) that allow people to not only save on the costs of healthcare today, but plan for the costs of tomorrow.

“We're thrilled to be teaming up with Lively, a market leader in HSAs, to help take the confusion out of HSAs for potentially millions of American individuals & employees”, said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. “This partnership further allows our company to save users money and hassle throughout their entire healthcare journey, which is our top priority.”

Health Karma is on a mission to deliver the healthcare experience everyone deserves. This aligns with Lively’s mission to make health savings simplified and streamlined. Health Karma strives to empower users to get the most from their health plans. With this Lively partnership, Health Karma users can now also get the most from their HSA.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

