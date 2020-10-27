TopLine Credit Union Foundation Awards $17,500 In Scholarships

The foundation assists students with the costs of higher education locally and globally

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its sixth year, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has awarded $16,000 in scholarship money to 20 TopLine members who are continuing their education. Additionally, the foundation awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria through partnership with Africa Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI), a local non-profit organization with a vision to assist African students with access to education, books and school supplies.



TopLine Credit Union Foundation saw a significant increase in scholarship applications this year, over 50% from last year, and received a total of 223 applications. With it being a highly unique year with the pandemic, the foundation decided to help more individuals with the costs of higher education and increased the number of scholarship awards for 2020.

This year TopLine Credit Union Foundation recognized 20 recipients and awarded a total of $17,500 to credit union members and students in Nigeria pursuing or continuing post-secondary education.

Any TopLine member pursuing post-secondary education by attending a college or university, graduate school, or a 2-to-4 year community, vocational or technical college in the fall of 2020 was eligible. The scholarship awards included twelve $1,000 scholarships and eight $500 scholarships.

Scholarship applicants needed to complete a one-page application form and submit an essay (500 words or less) that answered the question: “Explain how someone or something has made an impact on your life, and how this will help prepare you for your future?”

“This has been a unique and challenging year for all of us, however our commitment to support our communities and help individuals with the costs of higher education remains strong as ever,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “With the significant increase in applications this year, we were thrilled to increase the number of scholarship awards. There were so many exceptional essays, which provided very personal stories on struggles that led to accomplishments and learnings. Our board was honored to have the opportunity to dive into real life stories and thanks all those that submitted their applications.“

As one of our scholarship recipients commented, “The thing that has impacted me most was hosting a foreign exchange student from Vietnam. The day she moved in my life changed forever. We both realized that we had the opportunity to learn from each other, to respect each other's cultural differences, religious beliefs and learn to appreciate our differences. We had to conquer many barriers with the main struggle speaking different languages. Overall she has helped to broaden my views, appreciate and respect the differences in people and to become a better person.”

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” will continue to support the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra — to care, connect and contribute in the communities they serve.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized with a social distancing reception at the credit union, on TopLine Credit Union Foundation’s website page at https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation/scholarship and on their facebook page at www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

Since inception in 2015, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has given out $71,000 in scholarships monies to assist with the affordability of post-secondary education.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing members with an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for members of all ages, awarding scholarships, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation, email Foundation@TopLinecu.com, call 763-391-9494, stop by any TopLine branch location or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872