Stacey Wiles Joins Delta Payment Solutions as Director of Operations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic payments industry specialist, Stacey Wiles, has joined Delta Payment Solutions’ executive team as the Director of Operations, effective immediately. Wiles’ profound experience in the field will advance the company’s operational infrastructure by designing and implementing internal procedures to optimize team collaboration and sales processes. In addition, this role will bring strong management of onboarding new clients, support sales leadership to develop compliance-based strategies, as well as oversee marketing initiatives that align with the organization’s GTM plans for 2021.



“We are thrilled to have Stacey join Delta Payment Solutions as the Director of Operations. As a seasoned professional with a passion for solving complex payment-related challenges, Stacey provides our team with the expertise needed to develop, and grow, various operational plans and policies to keep our business on track,” says Delta Payment Solutions CEO Irwin Grossman. “We are fortunate to incorporate someone as talented and driven as Stacey and are looking forward to growing the corporation,” Irwin continues.

For over twenty years, Wiles has helped numerous companies overcome the challenges often faced within the credit card processing industry. Her expertise has landed her some impressive opportunities, working with some of the top payment and sales operations systems around the globe. She has worked with teams across numerous corporations such as Merchant eSolutions, WorldPay, Paymentech, and First Data. In 2004, Wiles founded Appraisal Fee Services; a Fintech firm that provided payment processing and payout services within the mortgage lending industry. She also started a consulting firm in 2017, resulting in the launch of sideb.io; a service focused on helping clients manage their payments and sales operations business units, optimize strategies, and navigate domestic and international payment compliance procedures.

About Delta Payment Solutions

Delta Payment Solutions was founded in 2017 to provide small to mid-sized businesses the opportunity to drastically cut back credit card processing fees. Delta Payment Solutions works with its members to tailor their needs; leveling the playing field by providing transparency, simplicity, and superior customer service. As a disruptor of the credit card processing industry, Delta Payment Solutions guides businesses by simplifying the process and fighting to obtain the best possible cost to accept credit card transactions.