Aluminium Market to Reach USD 242.44 Billion by 2027; Reuse of Scraps from Automotive & Beverage Cans to Bolster Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players profiled in the global aluminium market report are UC RUSAL (Russia), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) (China), Rio Tinto (UK), China Hongqiao (China), Alcoa Corporation (U.S.), Emirates Global Aluminium (UAE), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED (China), Vedanta Aluminium Limited (India), Novelis (U.S.), and other key players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminium market is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of aluminium by automotive designers and engineers for surging fuel economy and reducing emissions. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a newly published report, titled, “Aluminium Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-use (Construction, Transportation, Packaging, Electrical, Consumer Durables, Machinery & Equipment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 164.23 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 242.44 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.







COVID-19: Low Demand from Automotive & Construction Industries to Decline Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the global market. It has caused a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, as well as resulted in a fall in the GDP. Owing to these factors, the demand for bauxite ore is declining. Besides, the low demand from construction and automotive industries is set to hamper growth. We are providing extensively researched reports to aid in gaining business confidence.





This Report Covers the Following Aspects:

Elaborate analysis of various regulations and laws within the market.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of market trends.

A focused study of all the factors that may hamper or drive market growth.

Top investment areas to help clients find the right opportunities in the market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aluminium-market-100233





Drivers & Restraints

Reprocessing of Scraps to Reduce Environmental Harm will Drive Growth

The increasing adoption of reprocessing of scrap or secondary metal is set to propel the aluminium market growth in the coming years. This process helps in reducing environmental harm by requiring just a fraction of energy. Apart from that, the scraps obtained from machinery, beverage cans, equipment, and automotive are often reused and reprocessed because of their cost-efficiency. However, exposure to aluminium can cause multiple adverse effects, such as insomnia, asthma, rashes, and headache. This factor may hinder growth.





Segment

Electrical Segment to Generate Highest Share Backed by Rising Usage in Vehicles

Based on end-use, the electrical segment held 10.7% in terms of the aluminium market share in 2019. The transportation segment, on the other hand, procured the largest market share because of the surging usage of aluminium in vehicles. The metal possesses superior physical properties and is lightweight.





Regional Analysis

Rising Demand from Packaging & Solar Panels Industries to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 103.25 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. Developing countries, such as India, Japan, and China are the major contributors to this growth. Besides, the ongoing expansion of the automotive and construction industries in the region would aid growth. Europe is anticipated to grow steadily backed by the high demand for aluminium from end-use industries, such as solar panels and packaging. Additionally, the rising implementation of stringent laws to lower emissions would augment growth.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aluminium-market-100233





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers, namely, Rio Tinto, CHALCO, Alcoa Corporation, and UC RUSAL. They are constantly investing hefty amounts of money to acquire other firms or are implementing novel technologies to strengthen their positions.





Below are two of the latest industry developments:

July 2020: Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Smelter (KrAZ), an open joint-stock company of RUSAL, completed its transition to the EcoSoderberg technology. It is worth USD 74 million and included the modification of 1954 reduction cells.

April 2020: Novelis, a part of Hindalco Industries successfully acquired Aleris Corporation. This acquisition would help the former to enter the high-end aerospace segment. The deal was worth USD 2.8 billion.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Aluminium Market are:

UC RUSAL (Russia)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) (China)

Rio Tinto (UK)

China Hongqiao (China)

Alcoa Corporation (U.S.)

Emirates Global Aluminium (UAE)

Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India)

CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED (China)

Vedanta Aluminium Limited (India)

Novelis (U.S.)

Other Key Players





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aluminium-market-100233





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Price Trend Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Aluminium Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Aluminium Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By End-use Construction Transportation Packaging Electrical Consumer Durables Machinery & Equipment Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aluminium-market-100233





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Iodine Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Caliche Ore, Underground Brines, and Seaweed), By Application (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals, Optical Polarization Films, Industrial Catalyst, Animal Feed, Fluorochemicals, Iodophors, Human Nutrition, Biocides and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

High Strength Steel Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA), Dual Phase (DP), Transformation Induced Plasticity (TRIP), Martensitic (MS), and Others), By Application (Automotive; Building & Construction; Mechanical & Heavy Equipment; Rail, Aviation & Marine; and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Steel Wire Market Size , Share, Impact of COVID-19 & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, and Alloy Steel), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Energy, Agriculture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: