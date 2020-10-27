Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Argyle Congratulates its Clients for Taking the Top Tier Across Every Category and Industry at Labrador U.S. Transparency Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argyle, a leading investor communications firm specialized in preparing clear and effective disclosures for leading corporations, congratulates the Winners of the Second Annual U.S. Transparency Awards.

“After seeing Argyle clients attract recognition for the quality of their disclosures across all categories in 2019, we are once again pleased to see Argyle clients win so many awards in 2020. We are thrilled to see Argyle clients win the 2020 Best Overall category, and the three highest Proxy Statement awards,” announced Iain Poole, Argyle’s Managing Director. “It is noteworthy that so many of our clients have been endorsed for the transparency of their investor communications.”

About Argyle
We are a creative communications firm offering end-to-end, in-house execution capabilities.

Our experienced and passionate team is composed of attorneys, designers, project managers, thinkers and web developers. We collaborate together around a process that encompasses drafting, editing, designing and publishing across all digital and print channels. We are thrilled that communications prepared by Argyle have contributed to trustful relationships between our clients and their readers, whether investors, employees or other stakeholders.

In turn, our commitment to our clients has resulted in meaningful long-term relationships with some of the most respected public and private companies in the world.

We are a part of DG3 North America, Inc.

For more information on Argyle, please visit www.argyleteam.com

Contact
Joe Lindfeldt 
201-793-5060

