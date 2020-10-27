Blink Deploys EV Charging Stations at Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust Multifamily Properties in Missouri

/EIN News/ -- Blink Deploys Fast Level 2 Charging Stations at Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments in Springfield, MO.

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the installation of six Level 2 IQ 200 EV charging stations in two of Springfield’s newest residential communities, Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments.

“As EVs become widely embraced by drivers, the need for EV charging infrastructure becomes evident. We’ve seen a significant uptick in requests from multifamily, workplace, and retail clients in middle America for Blink chargers. This is exciting and further evidence the opportunities we are realizing coast to coast,” commented Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Charging. “EVs are not just growing in California and the East Coast, but in America’s heartland as well, and Blink stands ready to supply the necessary infrastructure to support this growth. EVs are the future, and Blink is excited to have Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments embrace the possibility of an all-electric future by hosting the most powerful level 2 EV charging station, the Blink IQ 200.”

“Offering sophisticated lifestyle options is a hallmark of both Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments,” stated Abigail Perry, VP of Multifamily Asset Management at Edgewood REIT. “We do our best to offer our tenants modern premium amenities, and EV charging is a big part of that. As the transportation market continues to shift, we are happy to host Blink EV chargers to ensure all our current and future EV driving tenants have the ability to charge without worrying.”

Coryell Collaborative Group developed both of the Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust properties. They are among the very first in the region, making their commitment to EV charging a priority, clearly demonstrated in the deployments at Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments. Edgewood REIT has always intended to make their tenants “feel at home” by providing them with quality options, and they are making sure not to leave EV drivers out of the mix.

With the major utility companies in the area joining together to increase the charging infrastructure, EV adoption in Missouri and the Midwest is set to increase. Creating a Midwest corridor for EV charging will be instrumental in growing the adoption of electric vehicles. Blink stands well-positioned across Missouri, and the rest of the Midwest, to keep serving the needs of EV drivers and charging station hosts like Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments.

Blink maintains ownership of the charging stations at these locations.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to roll out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com .

About Edgewood REIT

Edgewood REIT is a Fargo-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that invests in senior housing communities, medical and professional offices, and multifamily properties. Edgewood REIT has developed an asset base of more than $1,040,000,000. Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) owns and maintains a range of properties in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and North Dakota. By providing safe, comfortable multifamily living, we provide a valuable service while generating a solid return on investment. For more information on Edgewood REIT, please visit www.edgewoodreit.com

About Coryell Collaborative Group

CCG is a family-owned organization that provides a full suite of services for multifamily property owners and investors, including real estate, development, operations, construction, and maintenance. CCG’s award-winning operations and assets management company, TLC Properties, has provided services to apartment communities throughout Springfield, Missouri, and the surrounding region for over 30 years. CCG and TLC Properties are nationally recognized for high-quality, innovative apartment communities and unbridled customer service. For more information about TLC Properties, visit the website at www.tlcproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.