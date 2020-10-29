PPP and EIDL Borrowers Receive Expert Forgiveness Assistance to Stop all the Confusion
Helping businesses navigate through the intricacies to get their PPP or EIDL forgiven via the website https://forgivingppp.comTAMPA, FL, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forgivingppp.com launches its offering to help businesses navigate PPP and EIDL loan forgiveness.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought so many challenges and complex working environments for businesses. When presented with the option, millions of Americans applied for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), only to now be in the dark if they will be able to have their loans forgiven. To alleviate some of the uncertainty and economic pressures that small businesses are facing, industry veterans and specialists from GeoBizOps LLC, JohnWayneContracts LLC, and TheBackOffice LLC have teamed up to help businesses navigate through the intricacies to get their PPP or EIDL loans forgiven via ForgivingPPP.com.
PPP and EIDL loans were intended to offer businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic with economic assistance, and in some cases, with a completely forgivable principal, which has helped keep the doors open for many. However, because of the program’s quick rollout, changing criteria, and confusing language, government scrutiny has increased. This scrutiny only amplifies the fact that businesses didn’t initially realize that to get the full loan forgiveness, they had to understand a process based on complex rules and calculations. A process where an application error or documentation misstep poses the risk of a business only receiving some or none of the loan forgiveness. That means a business may have to pay back some or ALL of the loans.
ForgivingPPP.com aims to help businesses through the confusion. For a small fee of $399, a business will work with specialists who can process the necessary forms and requirements for them, guide them with how to apply for forgiveness, help them understand what is required to have a loan forgiven, help them to understand what the application is like, and the timelines and timeframes involved, through an approach customized to a business' specific needs.
Businesses may submit a loan forgiveness application any time before the maturity date of the loan, which is either two or five years from the loan’s origination, depending on their specific agreement. But the reality is that businesses are increasingly concerned because actual loan payments are deferred for a much shorter period. Submitting the forgiveness application and knowing that the loan is forgiven provides a business and the business owner with much-needed peace of mind, particularly during these trying times.
Full details of the services available can be found by visiting Forgivingppp.com. With over 50 years of combined experience, our team is here to serve you.
