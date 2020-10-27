Former CNN Journalist, Slma Shelbayah, Named Senior Principal Consultant at Yardstick Management
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, Georgia - October 27, 2020 - Yardstick Management, the nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, hires Slma Shelbayah to lead its communication growth and serve as Head of Communications and Senior Principal Consultant.
Shelbayah brings with her over five years of consulting wisdom from her own firm, and nearly 16 years of experience as a journalist, professor, communications, and public relations expert in the media industry. Her communications expertise as well as her unique understanding of storytelling has furthermore allowed her to train, strategically develop, and enhance over 1500+ professionals, businesses, brands, and esteemed organizations, such as The Carter Center.
"Joining the team at Yardstick Management allows me to put my life's work and passion into practice during a time in history where conversations around race, diversity, and inclusion are in dire need of strategic communication competence,” said Shelbayah. “I am ecstatic to bridge both worlds of DEI and communications to lead this initiative at Yardstick, a company that is making leaps and bounds of invaluable impact on organizations across the globe."
Shelbayah’s dedication to DEI can be recognized from her 2015 CNN Diversity Ovation Award for her commitment to inclusion in news coverage as a reporter, editor, writer, and producer. Additionally, her former advisory board position for the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project’s inaugural class seamlessly integrates with her passion for education and speech improvement.
“Slma is an outstanding addition to the team, and a world class communicator,” said Founder and Managing Partner, Ebbie Parsons. “She is going to revolutionize the way Yardstick communicates both internally and externally to our current and future partners.”
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions to mission-driven organizations from conception to realization. It has serviced over 65 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
For Yardstick Management media inquiries, contact Jasmine Johnson at jasmine@yardstickmanagement.com.
